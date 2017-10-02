Afternoon business highlights – October 2 2017

County officials under fire for suspected theft of taxpayer money

The National Treasury is investigating County governments for falsifying their revenue collection figures. This comes after an audit revealed a mismatch between government spending and cash generated. An audit of bank statements and expenditure returns by the Controller of Budget Office revealed that spending in the past three years exceeded their total own source revenue (OSR) as well Exchequer releases from the County Revenue Fund (CRF) to operational accounts.

Junction Mall managers illegally closed down premises, says Nakumatt

Nakumatt Holdings has issued a formal statement to inform its customers, stakeholders and the general public about the recent developments at its Junction branch. Nakumatt said in a statement today that after posting a fraudulent and misleading public notice, the directors and managers of the Junction Mall prevented the retailer’s operators from accessing the premises. The retailer has since demanded that Junction Mall immediately provide its operators with continued access to the premises to enable them to continue to trade and to “desist from the predatory behavior.”

Mobile commerce and data uptake on the rise, CA report shows

Payment of goods and service through the mobile money transfer platforms hit Ksh692 Billion in the three months to June, the latest sector statistics report by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicates. The value of Ksh692 billion is quite significant compared to Ksh102 billion in December 2015, when the industry regulator first captured these statistics in its quarterly reports. The number of mobile commerce transactions stood at 316.5 million. Person to person transfers were valued at Ksh541.8 billion. The report covering April/June 2017, indicates that the number of mobile money subscriptions stood at 28.0 million while the number of agents was registered at 180,657. During the quarter under review a total of 480.5 million transactions (withdrawals and deposits) valued at KSh. 1.2 trillion were made.