BetYetu Jackpot bonus winner James Muriithi takes home Ksh7 million

Zimmerman-based James Muriithi was on Friday presented with his Ksh7 million BetYetu Jackpot winning bonus. The lucky winner now has his sights set on real estate.
The down to earth man, who sells vehicles in a car bazaar, picked his cash prize at the firm’s Westlands offices.
He won a total of Ksh7,056, 520 for correctly predicting the outcome of 13 football matches last week.
“I have been doing this seriously for the last three months. I am thankful to God for this opportunity,” the father of a seven week old daughter explained.
The 29-year-old, who plans to venture into real estate, says he has already identified parcels of land to start with.
“I want to start buying land then selling it later at a profit. I intend to start small,” the man who hails from Ruyenjes stated.
Speaking at the event, BetYetu marketing manager James Githinji encouraged Kenyans to participate in responsible betting noting that it provides an opportunity to analyse and support a sport while winning cash prizes at the same time.
“We also offer cash prizes for participants who correctly predict in 12 out of 13, 11 out of 13 and even 10 out of 13 games,” Githinji said.
The firm, Githinji explained, will soon be rolling out betting opportunities in other sporting disciplines such as tennis, cricket, basketball, volleyball, rugby and motorsport.
