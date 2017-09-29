BetYetu Jackpot bonus winner James Muriithi takes home Ksh7 million

September 29, 2017 86 Views

Zimmerman-based James Muriithi was on Friday presented with his Ksh7 million BetYetu Jackpot winning bonus. The lucky winner now has his sights set on real estate.

The down to earth man, who sells vehicles in a car bazaar, picked his cash prize at the firm’s Westlands offices.

He won a total of Ksh7,056, 520 for correctly predicting the outcome of 13 football matches last week.

James Muriithi with BetYetu staff

“I have been doing this seriously for the last three months. I am thankful to God for this opportunity,” the father of a seven week old daughter explained.

James Muriithi holds up a dummy cheque

The 29-year-old, who plans to venture into real estate, says he has already identified parcels of land to start with.

Still in shock, James Muriithi at a BetYetu presser

“I want to start buying land then selling it later at a profit. I intend to start small,” the man who hails from Ruyenjes stated.

James Muriithi at a press conference following the announcment

Speaking at the event, BetYetu marketing manager James Githinji encouraged Kenyans to participate in responsible betting noting that it provides an opportunity to analyse and support a sport while winning cash prizes at the same time.

James Muriithi holds up a BetYetu gift hamper

“We also offer cash prizes for participants who correctly predict in 12 out of 13, 11 out of 13 and even 10 out of 13 games,” Githinji said.

Jackpot winner James Muriithi at his home in Zimmerman estate

The firm, Githinji explained, will soon be rolling out betting opportunities in other sporting disciplines such as tennis, cricket, basketball, volleyball, rugby and motorsport.

James Muriithi displays a dummy cheque of Ksh 7,056,520

