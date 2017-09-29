Opposition MPs condemn police brutality against UoN students

NASA MPs have condemned police brutality against University of Nairobi students during the pro-Babu Owino demonstrations.

Led by Nominated Senator Agnes Zani, the lawmakers said excessive use of force was unnecessary as they were unarmed.

The MPs want speedy investigations into the alleged assault on the university students.

“We call upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate this matter swiftly and bring to book all those involved in this injustice,” Dr. Zani told journalist at parliament buildings,” said Zani.

“We also call upon the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights who are investigating yesterday’s police brutality against students of the University of Nairobi to expedite with their investigations,” she added.

Senator Zani, who is also the ODM Secretary General,- said the Constitution – under Article 37 – gives Kenyans the right to peacefully assemble, to picket and to present petitions to public authorities.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this violence on unarmed students,” the Senator stated.

Senator Zani was flanked by MPs Jacqueline Oduol (Nominated), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Fredrick Ouda (Kisumu Central), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Ahmed Kolosh ( Wajir West)

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo has called for intervention from the human rights defender and the civilian police watchdog to ensure justice is done.

Already, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) have said that they have launched a probe into the matter.

“IPOA this morning noted from social media reports of an incident in which members of the National Police Service allegedly stormed the University of Nairobi and assaulted students at the institution,” a statement by IPOA Head of Communications and Outreach Department, Dennis Danson Oketch, read in part.

The Police watchdog announced on Friday that it had dispatched the Rapid Response Unit to probe the said attack on students during the pro-Babu Owino demonstrations.

On Friday morning, amateur videos emerged on social media showing General Service Unit officers clobbering students in their halls of residence.

Although, it was not immediately clear why the anti-riot police unleashed terror on the students, who included women, some of whom were resting in their rooms.

Policemen were captured on tape using batons, whips and even kicks on defenseless students, who were mostly lying on the ground, and frog marching them.