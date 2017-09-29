Evening news headlines

News highlights

New poll laws will help prevent mistakes during next election, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta today defended the proposed changes to electoral laws, which have been contested by the National Super Alliance party. Speaking at a rally in Busia, the Head of State argued that the changes would help prevent future mistakes in elections by placing criminal responsibility on electoral officials who refuse to follow regulations. The president argued mistakes realised in last month’s elections will be cured by changing the law.

Raila is too old to be President, says Tiaty MP Kamket Kassai

Raila Odinga is too old to be President and should step down immediately, Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket Kassai has said. Kassai, who is allied to Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party, has criticised Odinga for staging countrywide protests against proposed amendments to election laws. The law maker added that Raila’s party will eventually collapse as his allies abandon him.

NASA is grasping at straws, says Deputy President Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said that the NASA opposition party is not ready for elections because it has already sensed defeat. Speaking at a rally today in Busia, he said the party’s leader Raila Odinga is using chaos to try and secure the Presidential seat. Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Busia voters to support him and assured residents that getting behind him will safeguard the County’s development.

Business highlights

Kenyan flower company seeks Ksh1.2 billion loan from World Bank lending arm

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) – the World Bank’s private lending arm – is in talks to lend Kenyan rose farming company, Subati Group, Ksh1.2 billion. The loan will provide part financing for a three-year Ksh2 billion expansion plan for Subati to upgrade its existing rose farms, set up a new 15 hectare rose farm, and to grow its herb production.

ERC shuts down rogue petrol stations

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has shut down at least six petrol stations selling adulterated or export bound motor fuels in the local market. The regulator conducted 4,459 tests at 753 petroleum sites. An estimated 97.5% of the sites were found to be compliant.

Over 100 Saccos not fit to operate in Kenya

As many as 106 deposit-taking savings and credit co-operatives (Saccos) have not met the mandatory capital ratio requirement in 2016, raising questions over their fitness in the key credit market, the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) has found. SASRA says in its report for the period ending December 31, 2016 that only 69 out of 175 deposit-taking saccos met and maintained the prescribed minimum institutional capital adequacy (ICA) ratio of 8%. This means more than half the lenders are in breach of the law. Defaulters could have their licences suspended or worse, withdrawn.

Sports highlights

Man City Striker Sergio Aguero will not face Chelsea on Saturday due to broken rib

Manchester City Striker Sergio Aguero will play against Chelsea on Saturday due to a broken rib sustained during a car accident in Amsterdam earlier this week. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the striker suffered a broken rib in a car accident on Thursday. The 29-year-old was in a taxi on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform when the accident happened.

Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil out of Germany squad for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Germany’s squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan. The World Cup winner joins Mario Gotze and Sami Khedira in missing the final two matches but Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane return, coach Joachim Low said on Friday.

Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke to miss at least six weeks, says team Manager

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will be out for at least six weeks due to ligament damage, team Manager, Roy Hodgson has confirmed. Wilfried Zaha is not ready to return to face Manchester United on Saturday following a knee injury, while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss the game due to a thigh strain.