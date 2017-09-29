Afternoon sports highlights – September 29 2017

Crystal Palace Striker Christian Benteke to miss at least six weeks, says team Manager

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke will be out for at least six weeks due to ligament damage, team Manager, Roy Hodgson has confirmed. Wilfried Zaha is not ready to return to face Manchester United on Saturday following a knee injury, while on-loan Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will also miss the game due to a thigh strain.

Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil out of Germany squad for upcoming World Cup Qualifiers

Mesut Ozil has been left out of Germany’s squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan. The World Cup winner joins Mario Gotze and Sami Khedira in missing the final two matches but Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane return, coach Joachim Low said on Friday.

NFL demos: New Orleans Saints will kneel before national anthem then stand for it at Wembley

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says the team will kneel prior to the national anthem at Wembley on Sunday and then stand for it. Ten Saints players sat during the anthem before Sunday’s game against Carolina, joining hundreds of NFL players who protested after stinging criticism from US president Donald Trump. But they will kneel in unison at Wembley before then standing, which Brees believes is “a way to show respect to all”.