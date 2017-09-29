Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

IEBC to share election officials’ names with NASA and Jubilee on Saturday

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to share names of election officials, who will undertake the fresh presidential election slated for October 26, with the Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance on Saturday. The two parties will be given until Friday next week to make their comments or reservations before publication of the final list of officials on October 12. Training of the election officials is set to kickoff thereafter.

Your demos are not helping Kenyans, Government Spokesman tells Raila

Nationwide anti-IEBC demos called by opposition party leader Raila Odinga are counterproductive, Government Spokesman Eric Kiraithe has said. Kiraithe has questioned the real intention of the demos, stating that Kenya will not develop through ceaseless politicking and protests. The Spokesperson indirectly asked Raila how challenges facing young people in Kenya could be solved through protests.

Oversight Authority launches investigation into assault of UoN students

Following a conflict that erupted between anti riot police and protesters yesterday in Nairobi, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the assault of University of Nairobi students during Thursday’s pro-Babu Owino demonstrations. The authority says it will anchor its probe on videos circulating on social media, where GSU officers are seen clobbering students while others can be heard screaming in pain. The students had engaged the officers in daylong running battles, barricading sections of State House Road in protest at the re-arrest of their former leader, who has since been released on a cash bail after facing more charges in court.

Business highlights

Kenya to get two new cities following Cabinet approval

Kenya’s Cabinet has approved the elevation of two more towns to city status, State House has confirmed. The move will bring the number of Kenyan cities to five, including Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu. Cabinet had earlier agreed to amend the Urban Areas and Cities Act to provide for five cities, though State House has not specified the targeted towns.

Lower food prices help country’s inflation fall to 7%

A drop in food and electricity prices caused inflation to fall to 7.06% in September. Between August and September, Kenya’s food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index decreased by 1.28%. The cost of living measure is down from 8.04 per cent in August. The rate has slid back to within government’s preferred band of 2.5 to 7.5 per cent. “the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has said. The average price of carrots dropped by the biggest margin of 32% to an average price of Ksh67 a kilo while a similar the cost of cabbages fell 13% to Ksh46.

Jambojet, Safaricom launch ‘Buy and Fly’ campaign to boost air traveler numbers

Jambojet has announced a joint campaign with Safaricom dubbed Buy and Fly with Lipa Na Mpesa and Jambojet. The drive will see customers of the budget airline who pay their airfare using the Lipa Na Mesa service rewarded with discount vouchers and redeemable points. The three-week campaign is aimed at increasing the bookings of the local airline by encouraging customers to book their tickets ahead of the upcoming holiday season. More than 2,000 customers will be rewarded with Ksh500 air ticket vouchers or 10 minutes of talk time in this promotion.

Sports highlights

I didn’t call Alexis Sanchez a cheat, says West Bromwich Albion Head Coach

West Bromwich Albion Head Coach, Tony Pulis is standing by his view that Alexis Sanchez dived to win a free-kick on Monday but denied calling him a cheat. The West Brom boss was frustrated that Jay Rodriguez was not awarded a penalty during their 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium, while he felt Sanchez should have been booked for simulation. Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Watford, Pulis said: “I didn’t call him a cheat. I said the incident was cheating.

Birmingham City appoint former Bristol City boss as new manager

Birmingham City have appointed former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year contract. The 53-year-old replaces Harry Redknapp, who was sacked by Blues earlier this month after six successive defeats in all competitions.

Former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf candidate for Oldham job

Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf is a surprise candidate to become the new manager of Oldham Athletic. John Sheridan left the League One side by mutual consent on Monday following a disappointing start to the season. Seedorf, 41, met club chairman Simon Corney on Thursday and had a tour of the facilities at Boundary Park. The former Real Madrid star is the only man to have won the Champions League with three different clubs.