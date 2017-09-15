Sports highlights-September 15 2017 Cologne and Arsenal charged by Uefa after crowd control problems

Cologne and Arsenal charged by Uefa after crowd control problems
Cologne and Arsenal have both been charged by Uefa following incidents during Thursday’s Europa League match. The German club face four charges, including crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks while the Gunners face a charge over blocked stairways.
The game was delayed by more than an hour as thousands of away fans arrived at Emirates Stadium without tickets.
READ ALSO: Arsenal thump Cologne in Europa League debut
About 20,000 Cologne fans turned up in London despite the German club being given a ticket allocation of 2,900.
This case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on 21 September.
Mane will not change style despite ban
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane regrets injuring Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson but will not change his playing style despite being sent off for the challenge which also resulted in a three-match ban. Mane was shown a straight red card for a high studs challenge on the Brazilian goalkeeper’s head last weekend during his team’s 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.
READ ALSO: Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho moves to Crystal Palace
He misses Burnley’s visit to Anfield on Saturday and will also be out of two games against Leicester City, one in the league and one in the League Cup.
Bayern Munich out to silence critics as Bundesliga returns
Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich will be looking to silence their critics with victory over Mainz in the Bundesliga this Saturday.
A 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday was overshadowed by reports of internal disharmony in Munich. The German media have reported growing discord between coach Ancelotti and leading players such as Thomas Mueller, Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski.
READ ALSO: Bayern Munich maintain perfect start to season
Borussia Dortmund host Cologne on Sunday, as they look to bounce back from defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.
Jerome Boateng looks set to make his Bundesliga return against Mainz, having been sidelined through injury since May 20.
