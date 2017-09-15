Sports headlines-September 15 2017 Arsenal thump Cologne in Europa League debut

Arsenal thump Cologne in Europa League debut

Alexis Sanchez scored a stunning goal as Arsenal came from behind to beat Cologne in a Europa League match delayed for an hour following crowd trouble.

Chilean Sanchez, who nearly left the club to join Manchester City on transfer deadline day, picked the ball up outside the area and curled a shot past keeper Timo Horn.

The game did not begin until 21:05 BST as thousands of visiting supporters arrived at the ground without tickets and then clashed with stewards inside the Emirates Stadium. When the match did get under way, Cologne took the lead in spectacular fashion as Jhon Cordoba lobbed fellow Colombian David Ospina from 40 yards.

Kenya drops six place in latest FIFA rankings

Kenya has dropped six positions in the latest FIFA world rankings released on September 14. Harambee Stars who were ranked 82 last month, now sit on position 88 in the world and 17 places below neighbors Uganda in the global index.

Kenya’s poor performance was largely contributed by Harambee Star’s two draws against Mozambique (1-1) and Mauritania (1-1) and a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Morocco’s under 23 side in the last FIFA international week.

Kenya is ranked 22 in Africa and second in the region that is led by Uganda with 486 points. Kenya has 400 points.

Rampant Gor Mahia thrash Chemelil to go nine clear

Despite facing a tough week characterized by training go slows over unpaid allowances, record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia did not show any sign of a club in crisis as they rolled on to a 3-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu on Thursday.

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge struck twice in the first half with Kenneth Muguna adding a third as Gor romped to their sixth win in seven matches to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the standings, looking well on course to a 16th league crown.

Missing Harun Shakava ,who is on suspension and the injured Karim Nizigiyimana, head coach Dylan kerr who remains unbeaten since taking over Gor made changes in his starting squad, bringing in Wellington Ochieng at right-back while Joash Onyango partnered skipper Musa Mohammed at the heart of defense.