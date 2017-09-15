Newspaper summaries-September 15 2017

Daily Nation

Jubilee split over move to oust Maraga: The Jubilee Party on Thursday distanced itself from a petition filed by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu to kick out Chief Justice David Maraga from office. Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju disowned the petition, even as the opposition National Super Alliance claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party was behind the move by the first-time MP to force Justice Maraga out because he presided over the nullification of the August 8 presidential election. Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee party secretariat in Nairobi, Mr Tuju said the petition was a private matter prosecuted by the MP.

Sad send-off for 9 school fire victims: The Moi Girls’ High School Nairobi principal spoke publicly for the first time on Thursday since the fire at the institution two weeks ago that killed nine girls. Mrs Jael Mureithi relived the moments immediately after the fire in an emotional memorial service for the departed students, moving those in attendance to tears. “This is one speech that no school administrator would ever wish to give,” said Mrs Mureithi, at the moving service held at the school. “It is one assembly that no teacher would want to attend. But we are here.” The mass was attended by Form Four students ahead of their return to the school on Friday after a short break following the tragedy.

Amina calls for reforms in UN, WTO: Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has called for the reform of the World Trade Organisation, the United Nations and other institutions of international cooperation to improve their legitimacy, accountability and effectiveness. Speaking during the Athens Democracy Forum in Greece, Ms Mohamed said the reforms could help reverse the emerging trend in which national interests override the need for international solidarity, becoming a recipe for chaos and conflict. Ms Mohamed said the institutions are core to global peace, order and development.

The Standard

Season of unease: The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has announced when investigations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials that bungled the August 8 polls will begin. Responding to concerns by Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu lobby group and the National Super Alliance (NASA), Keriako Tobiko indicated that the probe will commence once the Supreme Court gives a detailed judgement from the presidential petition case. According to Mr Tobiko, the comprehensive judgement will contain details of irregularities and illegalities found to have been committed by the electoral body.

‘NASA Tibim’ paid well, but not Sh10m; composer speaks: It took him less than an hour to compose, record, and release the audio. But when Joseph Onyango Ochieng’, popularly known as Onyi Jalamo, released NASA Tibim, he had no idea that it would receive such massive airplay and become the official Opposition song. The song is a remix of an earlier version, Dan Oria Tena, in support of a local politician vying for a county assembly seat in Nairobi. In the remix he added other Opposition leaders. Tibim has transformed Jalamo from a struggling small club artiste to a much-sought-after performer. The song went through a lull after the presidential results were released showing Opposition leader Raila Odinga had lost.

Wanjigi says his life in danger, demands state security: Billionaire businessman Jimmy Wanjigi says his life is in danger. Mr Wanjigi has written to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, complaining about being trailed by unknown people day and night. The businessman now wants police to provide him with security at his own cost. In the letter, the billionaire claims that on September 8, a senior State House official personally visited him at home to warn him of a real and imminent threat to his life. He reported the matter at Gigiri Police Station on September 10 under OB number 14/10/9/2.

The Star

Why IEBC must hold poll within 60 days: The current electoral standoff could plunge the country into a constitutional crisis if the IEBC fails to hold the presidential rerun within 60 days of the Supreme Court ruling. After the ruling on September 1 that nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win, the court ordered a fresh election within 60 days. The IEBC chose October 17. NASA insists the rerun will not go ahead if numerous “irreducible minimums” are not met. It has spoken of a boycott and said there will be no election unless they are met. NASA presidential campaign member Timothy Bosire yesterday warned that the country was “hanging by a thread”.

Maraga unfit, staged coup and he must leave, JSC told: Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu yesterday petitioned the Judicial Service Commission to start the process of removing CJ David Maraga from office over claims of misconduct. In a petition that puts the character and integrity of the Chief Justice into question, Wambugu asked the JSC to allow him table evidence that will prove Maraga, in gross misconduct influenced the decision to invalidate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory on 1 September. The Jubilee MP claims Maraga was used by state actors to carry out a conspiracy to defraud the will of the Kenyan people. He claimed the CJ at the behest of NASA leaders and other Individuals influenced the decision taken by DCJ Philomena Mwilu, and judges Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola.

It will be well, Moi Girls’ teachers tell parents: We braved the darkest hour of the night, we did not hide our nakedness, we moved with speed to attend to the cry of our little angels, but God’s plans are not our plans. These were the words of consolation directed at the family members and friends of the nine girls who died in a fire at Moi Girlsâ€™ School Nairobi on September 2. In a funeral service held at the school yesterday, principal Jael Murithi told mourners people at the school were woken up by cries of fire fire, and they tried their best to rescue the girls. Rescuers thought all girls had been rescued. We were shocked to learn we had lost eight girls in the fire and later another one succumbed while undergoing treatment, she said.

Business Daily

NHIF stops paying for key medical procedures: The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has stopped settling diagnostic test bills from hundreds of private service providers it accuses of making fraudulent claims. NHIF said the decision was informed by the realization that the facilities have been making claims for services not rendered, thereby raising the level of fraudulent claims in the fund. It said Thursday that it had suspended paying for diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scan at hundreds of small and medium-sized private facilities whose list it plans to publish in the coming weeks. NHIF said it had taken legal action against some of the service providers such as Nairobi-based German Medical Centre.

Bankers see rise of mobile pay and agency business: Banks are likely to keep shifting their business to agency banking and mobile payments as they adapt to a new way of doing business in the wake of tougher legislation and shifting customer habits, an industry lobby has said. Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) chief executive Habil Olaka, speaking on NTV on Thursday, said the industry is also heading to a scenario where more payments will be made in real time, with customers no longer willing to wait for days for their payments to be processed. “We can’t discount the role that M-Pesa has played in facilitating banks to be able to ride onto the mobile banking wave. From where I sit, we are going to have more of that,” said Mr Olaka.

MP claims Maraga coerced judges to nullify Uhuru victory: Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has accused Chief Justice David Maraga of intimidating other Supreme Court judges into ordering for a fresh presidential election as part of a conspiracy to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto from power. Mr Wambugu made the claim in a petition he submitted to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), seeking the removal of Justice Maraga from office. The first-time MP claims that the September 1 Supreme Court judgment was the first phase of a ploy by a group of civil society groups to oust Mr Kenyatta from the presidency using the Judiciary.