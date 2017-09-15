News headlines

News highlights

NASA will not stand for vote rigging, says Mudavadi

The National Super Alliance has issued the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission with pre-conditions to be met before they participate in the forthcoming presidential election. The Head of the Campaign Secretariat Musalia Mudavadi during a press conference on Thursday said that the pre-conditions are necessary for free, fair and credible elections. He said that they are ready to participate in the election if the following conditions are addressed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision: transparent use of and access to ICT; replacement of personnel who they are convinced abetted electoral fraud and their crimes; gazettement of polling stations and live media coverage of results declaration at the 290 constituency tallying centres in the same manner as done at the national tallying center.

NASA continues with parliamentary sittings boycott

A section of MPs from the National Super Alliance (NASA) opposition party have continued with their boycott of Parliament sittings. Only Jubilee MPs were inside the chambers in the Thursday morning sittings as MPs continue to give their maiden speech and react to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s speech delivered on Tuesday during the opening of Parliament. NASA lawmakers signed up for the sittings then left.

IEBC officials to be investigated once Supreme Court gives detailed account from presidential petition case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has announced when investigations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials that bungled the August 8 polls will begin. Responding to concerns by Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu lobby group and the National Super Alliance (NASA), Keriako Tobiko indicated that the probe will commence once the Supreme Court gives a detailed judgement from the presidential petition case.

Business highlights

Ford partners with Kenyan Transport and Safety Authority in driver training project

Ford Motor Company and its Kenyan distributor, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC), collaborated with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in staging its second Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme, which took place at the National Industrial Training Centre in Athi River, Nairobi, from 12-14 September 2017. The purpose of DSFL is to raise awareness about road safety by providing new skills and information to newly licensed drivers and improve the defensive driving ability of experienced drivers. This year, the DSFL programme included driving on a 4×4 trail requiring the use of four-wheel drive, as well as a special presentation on child safety in the car.

Don’t panic, Central Bank urges businesses, investors ahead of Presidential election

The fresh Presidential election slotted for October 17 will not have a significant impact on the economy, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has said. The Governor stated that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the markets have already shown resilience as indicated post-August 8. Njoroge was speaking during the third annual East Africa Investor conference in Nairobi. On September 1st, the Supreme Court nullified the August 8th presidential election which triggered a circuit breaker at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with the market losing over Ksh50 billion in about 10 minutes.

Petrol prices reach Ksh98 in latest ERC fuel review

Motorists in Nairobi will from today, buy super Petrol at Ksh98.30 per litre, diesel at Ksh86.86 per litre and Ksh64.36 per litre while in Mombasa, a litre of Super petrol will be sold at Ksh95.08, diesel Ksh83.63 and Kerosene Sh61.63 for the next one month. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has revised the maximum cost of fuel drivers will pay at the pump. Super petrol has increased by Ksh2.22 while diesel has gone up by Ksh1.00 and kerosene by Ksh0.94 per litre. The Commission says the move follows an increase in the landed cost of imported fuel. Landing costs of imported petrol increased by August 7.48% while costs of imported diesel and kerosene went up by 1.48% and 0.72% respectively.

Sports highlights

Arsenal, Cologne Europa League match delayed by an hour at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal’s Europa League campaign began in chaos with their game against Cologne delayed by an hour “in the interests of crowd safety”. Thousands of ticketless away supporters turned up outside the ground and there were some scuffles between fans and stewards inside after the gates opened. Police said five people had been arrested on suspicion of public order offences. There were no reports of trouble during the game, which Arsenal won 3-1. The German side had only been given a ticket allocation of 2,900. But around 20,000 of their fans brought central London to a standstill earlier on Thursday afternoon.

Anti-doping organisations demand Russia ban from 2018 Winter Olympics

Seventeen national anti-doping organisations have demanded Russia is banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics. Less than five months before the start of the Pyeongchang Games, the group said the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) refusal to hold Russia accountable for one of the biggest scandals in sports history does not bode well for clean athletes and the future of the Olympic movement. The Nados, which includes the UK and US anti-doping agencies, said the country must be punished “for proven corruption of the Sochi 2014 Games and continuing failure in its obligations to clean sport”.

Striker Andre Silva scores hat trick as AC Milan secure 5 goals against Austria Vienna’s 1

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick as AC Milan began their Europa League campaign by thrashing Austria Vienna. Silva was signed from Porto for £34m by Milan, who are competing in Europe for the first time in four years. The Italians spent around £170m in the summer and new recruit Hakan Calhanoglu put them ahead with a thumping drive. Ex-Liverpool player Suso netted the fifth after Silva’s treble.