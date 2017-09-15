House majority leaders disown Ngunjiri petition seeking removal of Chief Justice David Maraga

The Jubilee Parliamentary group has disowned a petition filed by Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri seeking the ouster of Chief Justice David Maraga. Ngunjiri, the first time lawmaker, wants Maraga out for allegedly presiding over the nullification of the August 8 presidential election.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his national assembly counterpart Aden Duale have come to the defence of the Jubilee party, saying that the party did not instigate the petition and the first time lawmaker was on his own and does not represent Jubilee interests. Addressing journalist at Parliamentary buildings, Murkomen and Duale the petition was a private matter pursued by the Mp and denied President Uhuru Kenyatta being behind the move.

“It is not a petition that originated from our Jubilee parliamentary group or party hierarchy,” Duale said.

“Our focus is campaigning for the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta,”

Duale said they will be consulting with Ngunjiri with a view of persuading him to withdraw the petition.

The two were accompanied by Senate Deputy Majority Fatuma Dullo and Senate Majority whip Susan Kihika.

On his part, Murkomen reiterated Jubilee position saying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party did not sanction the petition, although he said the petition raises a weighty issue that goes to the core of the constitution.

He, however, said he is dismayed that the petition has been given a lot focus with opposition National Super Alliance claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party was behind the move.

“It is not the first time such a petition has been received at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking a removal of a judge ,”

“Cord had petitioned the Judiciary for theouster of Justices Njoki Ndungu and JB Ojwang’ but it don’t raise such criticism,”