Ford Collaborates with Kenyan Transport and Safety Authority in a Driver Training Project

Ford Motor Company and its Kenyan distributor, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC), has partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in staging its second Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme, which took place at the National Industrial Training Centre in Athi River, Nairobi, from 12th to 14th September 2017.

DSFL’s purpose is to raise awareness about road safety by providing new skills and information to newly licensed drivers and improve the defensive driving ability of experienced drivers.

“Reducing the number of road fatalities is a top priority for the NTSA. Drivers have a high sense of responsibility and their actions can affect the lives of many people. Initiatives such as Ford’s Driving Skills for Life are a good way to spread awareness around road safety in Kenya. Such initiatives boost the Authority’s efforts in keeping our roads safe. We also believe this programme will provide participants with key learning on how to manage critical factors such as vehicle handling, speed management and space management, distraction and impairment,” says Francis Meja, Director General at the NTSA.

A total of 40 people, including the NTSA team, CMC employees, media and customers, participated in the Ford DSFL programme this year.

“Since the first DSFL programme in 2016 proved to be so successful in Kenya, we aimed to make the 2017 programme even more valuable by providing additional training to more people,” concluded Majiwa.

Ford launched DSFL in the United States in 2003 where it was aimed at people who had recently obtained their driving licence. Over the years, the DSFL programme has evolved and adapted to suit local conditions all over the world. More than a million people were trained worldwide.