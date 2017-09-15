Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru meets with Central Kenya leaders as Jubilee party prepares election day strategy

More than 5,000 leaders from Central Kenya met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Sagana State Lodge to address issues concerning October 17 repeat elections. The elected leaders, arrived in Sagan this morning from Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Embu and Tharaka Nithi Counties. Kenyatta arrived in Nyeri County on Thursday and presided over the opening of Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Central Kenya Regional Show. At the show the President urged county governments to embark on fulfilling their mandates to serve Kenyans.

Repeat election to cost taxpayers Ksh15 billion, says Treasury boss

The presidential election planned for October 17 will cost Kenyan taxpayers more than Ksh15 billion. Speaking earlier today, Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said the government body was reviewing the Ksh12.2 billion budget presented by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The budget will, however, cross the Ksh15 billion mark when related activities, largely security measures, are factored, Mr Rotich said.

Nairobi County government to stop Matatus from accessing CBD

New regulations will bar Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from accessing the Nairobi Central Business District, the County government has affirmed. The new rules which will take effect from next week on Wednesday. Routes accessing the CBD from Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande Road and Limuru road will be stationed at Murang’a Road (Fig Tree) terminus A. All routes accessing the CBD from Thika Road, Kiambu Road and Ruiru will be at Murang’a Road (Fig Tree) terminus B. All vehicles using Juja Road, Ring Road and Park Road to access CBD will park at Ngara Road Terminus.

Business highlights

Manufacturers move to replace plastic bags with polythene

Kenya’s plastic bag manufacturers are banking on a switch to biodegradable polythene bags as a way of surviving the ban on plastic bags and keeping their businesses running. Dip Shah, a director at Packaging Industries Ltd, a Nairobi-based polythene bags maker, said manufacturers had opened talks with the government to allow the use of the special plastics, which are decomposable. The biodegradable ‘green’ plastic bags are used in countries such as the UK, Dubai and the US by major retailers and fast food operators, including Tesco, the Co-op, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Walmart.

Companies forced to rethink how they do business due to hectic traffic jams

A recent surge in corporate investment in new ways of doing business, and working, that limit travel, commuting and delivery costs is due to costly traffic jams in Nairobi. The gridlocks are due to years of underinvestment in good infrastructure and has meant residents of Nairobi take an hour, on average, to travel to their workplaces during peak hours, even in private cars, according to the World Bank Group’s Africa’s Cities: Opening Doors to the World study published on February 9.

Kenya’s economic growth will dip and then rebound, says Treasury PS

Kenya’s government cut its 2017 economic growth forecast on Friday to 5.5% from an initial 5.9%, Treasury Principal Secretary, Kamau Thugge has said. He stated that growth would then rise to 6.5% per year in the medium term.

Sports highlights

UEFA charges Arsenal and Cologne over incidents at Emirates

Cologne and Arsenal have both been charged by Uefa following incidents during Thursday’s Europa League match. The German club face four charges, including crowd disturbances and setting off fireworks while the Gunners face a charge over blocked stairways. The game was delayed by more than an hour as thousands of away fans arrived at Emirates Stadium without tickets.

Mane will not change style despite ban

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane regrets injuring Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson but will not change his playing style despite being sent off for the challenge which also resulted in a three-match ban. Mane was shown a straight red card for a high studs challenge on the Brazilian goalkeeper’s head last weekend during his team’s 5-0 defeat by Manchester City.

Bayern Munich out to silence critics as Bundesliga returns

Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern Munich will be looking to silence their critics with victory over Mainz in the Bundesliga this Saturday. A 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in the Champions League on Tuesday was overshadowed by reports of internal disharmony in Munich. The German media have reported growing discord between coach Ancelotti and leading players such as Thomas Mueller, Franck Ribery and Robert Lewandowski.