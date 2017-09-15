Business highlights – September 15 2017

Ford partners with Kenyan Transport and Safety Authority in driver training project

Ford Motor Company and its Kenyan distributor, Cooper Motor Corporation (CMC), collaborated with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in staging its second Ford Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme, which took place at the National Industrial Training Centre in Athi River, Nairobi, from 12-14 September 2017. The purpose of DSFL is to raise awareness about road safety by providing new skills and information to newly licensed drivers and improve the defensive driving ability of experienced drivers. This year, the DSFL programme included driving on a 4×4 trail requiring the use of four-wheel drive, as well as a special presentation on child safety in the car.

Don’t panic, Central Bank urges businesses, investors ahead of Presidential election

The fresh Presidential election slotted for October 17 will not have a significant impact on the economy, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge has said. The Governor stated that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the markets have already shown resilience as indicated post-August 8. Njoroge was speaking during the third annual East Africa Investor conference in Nairobi. On September 1st, the Supreme Court nullified the August 8th presidential election which triggered a circuit breaker at the Nairobi Securities Exchange with the market losing over Ksh50 billion in about 10 minutes.

Petrol prices reach Ksh98 in latest ERC fuel review

Motorists in Nairobi will from today, buy super Petrol at Ksh98.30 per litre, diesel at Ksh86.86 per litre and Ksh64.36 per litre while in Mombasa, a litre of Super petrol will be sold at Ksh95.08, diesel Ksh83.63 and Kerosene Sh61.63 for the next one month. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has revised the maximum cost of fuel drivers will pay at the pump. Super petrol has increased by Ksh2.22 while diesel has gone up by Ksh1.00 and kerosene by Ksh0.94 per litre. The Commission says the move follows an increase in the landed cost of imported fuel. Landing costs of imported petrol increased by August 7.48% while costs of imported diesel and kerosene went up by 1.48% and 0.72% respectively.