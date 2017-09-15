Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

House majority leaders disown Ngunjiri petition seeking removal of Chief Justice David Maraga

The Jubilee Parliamentary group has disowned a petition filed by Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri seeking the ouster of Chief Justice David Maraga. Ngunjiri, the first time lawmaker, wants Maraga out for allegedly presiding over the nullification of the August 8 presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his national assembly counterpart Aden Duale have come to the defence of the Jubilee party, saying that the party did not instigate the petition and the first time lawmaker was on his own and does not represent Jubilee interests. Addressing journalist at Parliamentary buildings, Murkomen and Duale the petition was a private matter pursued by the Mp and denied President Uhuru Kenyatta being behind the move.

President Kenyatta freezes foreign travel for government officials

State officers seeking to travel out of the country will have to seek approval from President Uhuru Kenyatta according to new regulations released by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua. According to the directive, Principal Secretaries, Chief Executive Officers, and board members of State Corporations who have always got clearance from Kinyua will now have to be approved by the Head of State. The order indicates that no government official will be allowed to travel outside the country without clearance from the President. The officials in reference include Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and officer in Ministries, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatals and their officers, and Board of Directors of Parastatals.

84% of Kenyans want elections held on October 17, says latest Infotrak report

As many as 84% of Kenyans are satisfied with the October 17 date for the fresh presidential election, according to a new survey by Infotrak research. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer Angela Ambitho told a press conference earlier this morning that voters appear to be satisfied with the justification for the date to pave way for national examinations. The study, which was conducted between September 8 and 9 through telephone interviews, also revealed that 77% of likely voters were satisfied by the September 1 decision by the Supreme Court annulling the presidential election held on August 8.

Business highlights

Uber announces plan to safeguard driver partners and passengers following protests

Taxi hailing company, Uber has revealed plans to safeguard driver partners following protests from some of its operators. Earlier this week, some riders and driver-partners had faced acts of intimidation and violence while they were using the app. In light of this, General Manager for Uber East Africa, Loic Amado said that the company has a zero tolerance policy regarding violence or intimidation. He stated that should anyone be found compromising the safety of others using the app, they will be reported to law enforcers and if the person is an Uber driver-partner, their access to the Uber app will be deactivated.

NHIF suspends payments for major medical procedures

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has stopped settling diagnostic test bills from hundreds of private service providers it accuses of making fraudulent claims. The Fund said the decision was informed by the realization that the facilities have been making claims for services not rendered, thereby raising the level of fraudulent claims in the fund. The insurer stated yesterday that it had suspended paying for diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scan at hundreds of small and medium-sized private facilities whose list it plans to publish in the coming weeks. NHIF said it had taken legal action against some of the service providers such as Nairobi-based German Medical Centre.

Government approves field tests for GMO bananas

The National Biosafety Authority has approved field tests for genetically modified bananas, moving the country closer to accepting growing and consumption of GMO foods. The authority said in a recent notice that the approval for controlled field tests was granted on November 7 last year, paving the way for the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation to test transgenic bananas. The bananas have been modified for purposes of making them resistant to the Xanthomonas Wilt disease – also known as Bacterial Wilt.

Sports highlights

Man United boss Mourinho furious with Pogba over hamstring injury

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is furious with Midfielder Paul Labile Pogba and blames him for picking up a hamstring injury against Basel. Pogba is set to be out for between a month and six weeks with the hamstring injury he sustained in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Basel. The France international, 24, had scans on the injury on Wednesday. It is understood Pogba will miss at least a month, leaving him struggling to be fit for the Premier League trip to Liverpool on 14 October.

English rugby champion Billy Vunipola warns that players may go on strike

English rugby union player Billy Vunipola has warned players may be forced to go on strike if the number of games played by leading clubs is not reduced. Vunipola, who plays for the Saracens, has revealed his body “could not handle” the physical demands of playing for club and country and believes drastic action may be required if the current situation is to change.

Japan golf event suspended after North Korea fire missile

North Korea’s decision to fire a second ballistic missile over Japan has impacted the world of sport, forcing a professional golf tournament to be suspended on Friday. The second round of the ANA Open in Sapporo was temporarily held up after the ballistic missile was fired over Japan. The missile reached an altitude of more than 470 miles, and travelled over 2,000 miles, before landing in the sea off Hokkaido.