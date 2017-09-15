Afternoon business highlights – September 15 2017

Uber announces plan to safeguard driver partners and passengers following protests

Taxi hailing company, Uber has revealed plans to safeguard driver partners following protests from some of its operators. Earlier this week, some riders and driver-partners had faced acts of intimidation and violence while they were using the app. In light of this, General Manager for Uber East Africa, Loic Amado said that the company has a zero tolerance policy regarding violence or intimidation. He stated that should anyone be found compromising the safety of others using the app, they will be reported to law enforcers and if the person is an Uber driver-partner, their access to the Uber app will be deactivated.

NHIF suspends payments for major medical procedures

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has stopped settling diagnostic test bills from hundreds of private service providers it accuses of making fraudulent claims. The Fund said the decision was informed by the realization that the facilities have been making claims for services not rendered, thereby raising the level of fraudulent claims in the fund. The insurer stated yesterday that it had suspended paying for diagnostics tests such as MRI and CT-scan at hundreds of small and medium-sized private facilities whose list it plans to publish in the coming weeks. NHIF said it had taken legal action against some of the service providers such as Nairobi-based German Medical Centre.

Government approves field tests for GMO bananas

The National Biosafety Authority has approved field tests for genetically modified bananas, moving the country closer to accepting growing and consumption of GMO foods. The authority said in a recent notice that the approval for controlled field tests was granted on November 7 last year, paving the way for the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation to test transgenic bananas. The bananas have been modified for purposes of making them resistant to the Xanthomonas Wilt disease – also known as Bacterial Wilt.