A London Derby and a look at Germany and Italy’s smaller teams

By Severin Luebke

The Champions League is back and it was just like last year, Ronaldo is smashing records and all the big teams are winning big. The only noticeable score line was the 3-0 Barcelona win over Juventus. Barca are doing pretty well for a team in “crisis”. The score suggests that it might take a while for Juve to replace Bonucci. Back to league action this week and we are looking at a top match in the Premier League. We will also look at two clashes in Germany and Italy where the teams are not as well known, but I for one think they have players you and your friends will be talking about the next few years.

Chelsea vs Arsenal

So far, Arsenal’s season has been more down than up. Although last week’s result was a relief, the team still has structural problems. The most important one of these is the team’s inability to deal with going behind. More than any other team, Arsenal’s players seem to lose confidence when conceding first. What has been highlighted on more than one occasion is that they need a player that cleans up the middle of the park. Unfortunately for them, that player plays for the other side; N’golo Kante. Not having him did not however, stop them from winning the FA Cup against Chelsea at the end of last season. Chelsea on the other hand, have steadied the ship after the opening week loss to Burnley. The Blues are more focused on what they did well last year, which was keep it tight and try to smash teams with quick football. In the last two matches in which these two teams have faced each other a Chelsea player has been sent off. I am not sure this will happen again though. The key to the game will be who scores first. If Arsenal do, expect an exciting game requiring Chelsea to be more open, something that would suit Arsenal. If Chelsea score first, I see a defeat for the Gunners. History is on Chelsea’s side as they have won their last five matches against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Nevertheless, I think Arsenal have something to prove; I expect a 1:1.

RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Last season’s success for RB was mostly built around the high pressing model, known as Gegenpressing in German. The young, and very fit, team put their opponents under pressure for the entire game. This season however, teams have tried to give RB more of the ball to try and “beat them at their own game”. But Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl has said that they were preparing for this all offseason and the team is currently undefeated. This weekend RB are facing a team that has made this transition away from the counter attack Gladbach. These two attacking mentalities suggests this will be a game with plenty of goals.

Leipzig are the stronger team and their mid-week performance against Monaco was a good example of what the team around Timo Werner, Yussuf Poulsen and Emil Forsberg can do. Their ability to play quickly and with high technical ability has helped them garner international attention. Within Germany, Werner particular is being touted as the next conventional centre forward (the first since Mario Gomez). Gladbach also have talented players on their books although they play in defence. Matthias Ginter and Christoph Kramer have the potential to be at the centre of a future German defensive structure.

Torino vs Sampdoria

Turin came to most people’s attention through Joe Hart’s unhappy season on loan there. But, there are many more reasons to watch this team. The most important one is Andrea Belotti. The striker is only 23 but last season he scored 26 goals in 35 games, this has already earned him eleven call ups for Italy in which he scored four goals. The other player in Torino’s squad that is likely to make the leap in the coming season is Adem Ljajic, who has already scored two goals in three games. Ljajic had already been on the books of two of Italy’s top clubs (Inter and Roma), but I think Turin has less pressure which allows him to play his game more naturally. Sampdoria also have an exceptional talent in Lucas Torreira. The Uruguayan midfielder is likely to move in the coming transfer windows. His ability to dominate the centre of midfield is impressive as his composure. He is only 21 and I expect you will hear more about him in the next few seasons.

Both Samp and Torino are aspiring teams with very talented players who need to come together to make them contenders in Serie A. For the moment I still think Turin has the better squad and home advantage will help them. Turin to win 2-1.