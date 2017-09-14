Western region MPs defend IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba and ICT Manager James Muhati

September 14, 2017

A section of Western region lawmakers have come to the defence of embattled IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba and ICT boss James Muhati.

Led by Majority Chief Whip and Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, the MPs have accused the opposition coalition NASA of a witch hunt and character assisanation of the sons and daughters from the Mulembe nation.
They have argued that the MPs’ “malicious and selective of mob lynching” by the NASA coalition targeting IEBC members from the western region is unacceptable.
“As MPs from western region, we are irked by the trend at which the NASA coalition is only targeting those from the Luhya nation,” the lawmakers said in a statement read by Kimilili MP Didsmus Wekesa Barasa.
“First they started with Chiloba, then Muhati and they are now targeting its chair Chebukati,” he added.
The politicians said they find it wrong for the NASA coalition to attack individuals basing only on their surnames.
They said the failures of IEBC if any as pointed out by the Supreme Court should be taken collectively and not burdening them to those who seem not to be bootlicking NASA demands.
“Why for example is NASA not pointing fingers at commissioner Roselyn Akombe who was in charge of operations? Is it because she comes from the same tribe tribe with NASA leader Raila Odinga, ” they asked.
Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama told the opposition to use the constitution process if aggrieved and not using unorthodox means and the threats to constitutional officers.
