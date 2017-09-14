Sports highlights – September 14 2017

Poor defence to blame for Liverpool, Sevilla tie

Liverpool’s first game in the Champions League since 2014 ended in a draw with Sevilla at Anfield. In a repeat of the 2016 Europa League final, which the Spaniards won in Basel, Argentine midfielder Joaquin Correa cut through the Liverpool defence and curled home a cool finish to clinch a point.

Tottenham secures 3-1 win against Borussia

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund to get their Champions League campaign off to a positive start and end their winless run at Wembley. The England forward’s second was a low finish inside the far post on the hour mark to give his side the edge they needed as they overcame the threat of their dangerous and relentless opponent.

Paris and Los Angeles to host 2024 and 2028 Olympics

Paris and Los Angeles have been named as hosts of the 2024 and 2028 summer Games respectively by the International Olympic Committee. Both cities had wanted to host the 2024 event, before LA agreed to wait an extra four years after the IOC made guarantees on funding. The Paris Games, which had fallen short with bids for 2008 and 2012, will mark 100 years since it was last held in the French capital. Los Angeles hosted it in 1932 and 1984.