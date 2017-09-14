Newspaper Summaries – September 14 2017

Daily Nation

No repeat poll till our demands are met, says Nasa

The game of political brinkmanship continued on Wednesday, putting in jeopardy the possibility of holding a peaceful and mutually accepted repeat presidential election on October 17. The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa), in a clear hardening of its position, said not only will it not participate in the fresh election if its demands are not met, but it will also not allow Jubilee to go to the polls alone.

Ezra Chiloba defends conduct of August 8 General Election

IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba has defended the commission’s handling of the nullified August 8 presidential election, saying it did its best and the “minor errors” should not have led to its cancellation. Mr Chiloba, who spoke exclusively to NTV’s Sidebar, defended the integrity of the poll, saying IEBC servers were not hacked while accepting blame that “some of the officials” the agency hired for the polls might have committed errors.

Makerere law degree recall plan raises anxiety

A crisis is brewing in the legal profession following a decision by Makerere University to recall degrees obtained in the last decade. The Ugandan university said the results were either altered or degrees forged. Many Makerere graduates are advocates and magistrates while others are in public and private institutions.

The Standard

I was pained by Supreme Court decision, says Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed to personal emotions as he explained to Kisii leaders the pain that prompted his angry reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that nullified his August 8 election victory. Keen to push back the narrative by Opposition leader Raila Odinga that his criticism of Chief Justice David Maraga – who alongside three other judges nullified the election result – was an attack on his community, Uhuru said he was human and reacted as anyone would when something treasured is taken away from them.

Jubilee MPs defend Uhuru Kenyatta’s Parliament address

Jubilee MPs defended the decision by President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the joint sitting of Parliament, maintaining that he was constitutionally in office. The legislators said despite the decision by the Supreme Court to annul the August 8 presidential election, Uhuru remained the Head of State, exercising all powers of an incumbent.

Vote for President Uhuru this time, DP Ruto tells Ukambani residents

Ukambani, which overwhelmingly voted for the Opposition, was on Sunday urged to back Jubilee in the fresh presidential election. Deputy President William Ruto spoke in Machakos, where he announced that the Government would invest Sh50 million to construct Kimutwa Technical Training College in the county. He urged Machakos residents to vote for Jubilee and cited the development of Konza Techno City and construction of roads among the projects prioritised by the Jubilee in the county.

The Star

We didn’t go to beg for jobs, goodies from Uhuru – Bukusu elders

The Bukusu council of elders has vehemently denied allegations that their State House visit was to beg for jobs and goodies. The group was hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 11 amid reports they promised to mobilise him votes. Uhuru is facing a fresh presidential race against NASA leader Raila Odinga on October 17. But the elders said the media misreported their reason for the Monday’s visit saying it was about issues affecting the community. Augustus Situma of the council told journalists at Bungoma on Wednesday that they did not go to solicit campaign cash.

IEBC cancels meeting with NASA under unclear circurmstances

The electoral agency on Thursday canceled a meeting with NASA under unclear circumstances. The Opposition was expected to hold a meeting with the commission to discuss issues on the October 17 presidential election. On Tuesday, NASA chiefs expressed disappointment at Jubilee leader’s no-show for their scheduled meeting with IEBC officials. But shortly after they addressed journalists and left, DP William Ruto arrived with leaders. Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his team were to meet the officials alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team.

Subdivide Boni Forest to keep al Shabaab at bay, Lamu residents tell state

Lamu residents want the Boni forest subdivided to keep away al Shabaab. Elders from the community on Wednesday said the the militants have turned the neglected forest into a hideout. Spokesperson Doza Dizo said they want the government to demarcate and subdivide 1,339 square kilometers of the forest to every member of the Boni community. The elders said once the forest is inhabited, the terrorists will not a place to carry out their illegal operations. They said the Boni community has been living like squatters since the Linda Boni operation begun to flush away the al-Shabbab hiding within.

Business Daily

ICT hitch stalls customer services at National Bank

A three-day ICT system outage has left thousands of National Bank of Kenya customers unable to access key services from the mid-tier lender, including deposit and withdrawal of cash over the counter. The service outage, which started on Monday following an upgrade of NBK’s banking platform on Saturday, persisted Wednesday leaving thousands of customers stranded. Nearly all over-the-counter services such as cash deposits, cheque deposits, and electronic transfer services were disrupted due to a technical hitch after the weekend software enhancement. The bank opted to redirect its customers to access the services via its ATMs.

Kenya businesses prepare for short-term slowdown amid fresh elections

It’s much easier to snag a seat in Nairobi’s popular Strollers bar these days – a problem that manager Stephen Ngatia partly blames on Kenyan consumers hoarding their money during the turbulent election period. Monthly sales have fallen by half since June, as cautious customers saved cash in case the Aug. 8 elections turned violent and they had to leave town fast. Many remember the violence that followed the disputed 2007 election, when 1,200 people died. The August polls were relatively peaceful, but a ruling by the Supreme Court nullifying the presidential race and ordering a re-run means many consumers are still staying home and saving. The new election is scheduled for Oct. 17.

KTB seeks to aggressively woo tourists to Mt Kenya

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) plans to aggressively promote Mount Kenya in overseas markets to attract more international tourists to the country. Although Mount Kenya is the second tallest mountain in Africa, after Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, its attractions have been overshadowed by Kenya’s premier products – the beach and safari. Over the years, Kenya’s marketing campaigns in international markets have largely focused on the alluring white sand beaches at the Kenyan Coast and the wildlife hotspots such the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park, Tsavo East and West National Parks.