Moi Girls Secondary receives Sh1 million donations from Airtel

A leading telecommunications service provider with over 300 million customers and operations in 17 countries across Africa and Asia has today donated Kshs 1 million to Moi Girls School Nairobi following a tragic fire that razed down one of the school’s dormitory that housed Form One students.

The Airtel team led by Airtel Kenya MD Prasanta Das Sarma and other staff including some alumni of the school. The team presented the donation to the Principal, Mrs. Jael Muriithi following the requiem mass held to commemorate the lives of the students that lost their lives . The team expressed their sympathy on the loss of nine students and the many that were injured and traumatized by the fire that erupted on 2nd September, 2017.

“As a company we wish to express our sincerest sympathies on the loss and destruction that was experienced earlier this month at Moi Girls. We send our deepest condolences to the families who lost their daughters to this tragic incident and our well wishes to those whose daughters were injured. We hope that you will all be comforted and that you will rise again from this and be stronger.” said Prasanta Das Sarma, Managing Director, Airtel Kenya.

Receiving the donation, Moi Girls School Principal, Mrs. Jael Muriithi, expressed her gratitude to Airtel for their kind contribution and for heeding the call to help the school during this difficult time. “We are very grateful for Airtel’s kind gesture as this contribution will go a long way in helping us to rebuild and support the students that were greatly affected during the fire,” she said.

Airtel has over the years, through various CSR initiatives, helped support the community in times of need such as donating to Red Cross Kenya during the nationwide drought earlier in the year, donating blood to Kenya National Blood transfusion services in July 2017 to help save lives among other activities. This is in line with the true Airtel spirit that encourages selfless giving in community development initiatives at both individual and corporate level