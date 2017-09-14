Kaimenyi leads Ameru and Tharaka Nithi County Professionals in issuing a statement on the Supreme Court Ruling on the August General Elections

Meru and Tharaka Nithi professionals lead by Lands Cabinet Secretary Prof.Jacob Kaimenyi have today issued a statement close to two weeks after the Supreme Court nullified the Presidential Election.

During the last General Elections,(nullified Presidential Election), the group of professionals from both Counties (Meru and Tharaka Nithi ) held numerous meetings with youth, women, the Boda Boda fraternity, matatu operators, and other groups in the push for voter education.

READ ALSO: Kaimenyi brings in EACC to help fight graft at Lands ministry

Acting under the aegis Lands Cabinet Secretary and the Wide Ameru and Tharaka Nithi Professionals has stated the following: