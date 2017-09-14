Kaimenyi leads Ameru and Tharaka Nithi County Professionals in issuing a statement on the Supreme Court Ruling on the August General Elections

Meru and Tharaka Nithi professionals lead by Lands Cabinet Secretary Prof.Jacob Kaimenyi have today issued a statement close to two weeks after the Supreme Court nullified the Presidential Election.
During the last General Elections,(nullified Presidential Election), the group of professionals from both Counties (Meru and Tharaka Nithi ) held numerous meetings with youth, women, the Boda Boda fraternity, matatu operators, and other groups in the push for voter education.
Acting under the aegis Lands Cabinet Secretary and the Wide Ameru and Tharaka Nithi Professionals has stated the following:
- The Supreme Court ruling be Implemented fully and not selectively.
- As directed by the Supreme Court, IEBC must be supported to conduct free, fair and credible elections as per the Constitution and relevant electoral laws.
- The IEBC being an independent Constitutional commission should not be dictated or directed by anybody on how it conducts its mandate.
- We advise the politicians to desist from apportioning blame to specific people at the IEBC without any specificity by the Supreme Court.
- He urged the Supreme court to expeditiously deliver their detailed ruling earliest possible so that Kenyans can know the precise and meaningful reasons behind their ruling on September 1st, 2017.
- The repeat of presidential election be held on 17th of October as per the IEBC Schedule so as it would not interfere with the National examinations’ program.
- We urge Kenyans to come out in large numbers on October 17, 2017, and exercise their constitutional right and vote for their preferred Presidential Candidate.
- We thank and Congratulate the Kenyans to remain peaceful especially those who didn’t agree with the Supreme court ruling.
