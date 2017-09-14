Governor Mike Sonko partners with Netherlands based experts to help clean up Nairobi

Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko is seeking help from Netherlands-based experts to help clean up the city.

Sonko yesterday hosted a delegation from the Dutch Water Authority, Netherlands and the Water Resources Authority, Kenya. The discussions centred on forging strong partnerships locally and internationally to clean up Nairobi, and specifically the rivers, while mobilizing resources to sustain the program.

It was agreed that the County Government should lead from the front in bringing together all the sector stakeholders including the relevant Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs) and the private sector to embark on a joint program to clean the rivers in Nairobi, while reclaiming and restoring riparian land and water catchment areas upstream.

Sonko stated that the program will be an expansion of the ongoing “Operation Ng’arisha Jiji” whose primary goal is to make Nairobi the cleanest city in Africa.

“The Dutch Water Authority lauded our efforts thus far, and committed to mobilize resources to be channeled through the county for this exercise, observing that the county government had all the requisite capacity and apparatus for implementation,” said the Governor.

“The delegation thanked my office for the essential political goodwill that I have provided, which has been lacking resulting in stalled programs and projects,” added Sonko.