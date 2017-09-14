Evening news headlines

News highlights

Don’t undermine the authority of the Judiciary, EU observer mission tells NASA, Jubilee

The European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission has cautioned Jubilee and the Opposition NASA alliance against undermining the independence of the Judiciary and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC). In a statement, the mission stated that persistent criticism of the integrity and neutrality of independent institutions has negatively affected confidence in the election. It stated that since the election, NASA and Jubilee have at times been undermining the IEBC and the Judiciary and emphasised the need for this to stop.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua urges Kamba community to support Uhuru

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has expressed confidence that President Uhuru Kenyatta will retain his seat despite the Supreme Court decision to invalidate his earlier victory. The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader was speaking at Kakuyuni and Tala in Kangundo constituency where he reiterated his commitment to contest the Presidency in 2022. Mutua said Kambas should support Kenyatta’s re-election so that it could put him (Mutua) in a comfortable position to seek votes from central Kenya when the time comes.

Education Ministry seeks lasting solution to incidences of arson in boarding schools

The Ministry of Education is mulling setting a minimum age at which parents will be allowed to enroll their children in boarding school. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said they should be competent enough to handle themselves in case of emergency. Kipsang was speaking at a requiem mass for nine girls who killed in a fire at the Moi Girls School.

Business highlights

Experts blame country’s food shortage on poor book keeping

Kenya’s perennial food shortage is due to a lack of proper records, agricultural experts have said. They spoke at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Egerton University and Michigan University in the US. According to Dr Milu Muyanga from the Michigan University, Kenya and Rwanda are the only countries in Africa which don’t have agricultural census. He said for a country to formulate agricultural and economic policies, there must be data availability to guide the process.

Kenyan enterprises win global recognition for social and environmental impact

Two Kenyan enterprises have won global recognition for actively pursuing social and environmental impact in their businesses, alongside profit. Daproim Africa Limited, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, and ECO2LIBRIUM, a clean energy firm, are listed in the ‘Best for the World 2017’ list by B Lab, a global organization that promotes use of business as a force for good in order to generate shared and sustainable prosperity. The two Kenyan firms are amongst 846 businesses across 52 industries from 48 countries that make up the list of 2017 Best for the World honorees.

Wefarm connects over 300,000 farmers in Kenya and Uganda

Wefarm , the world’s largest farmer-to-farmer digital network, today announced that it has reached over 300,000 farmers across East Africa, namely in Kenya and Uganda. There are over 180,000 farmers in Kenya using Wefarm at present. Wefarm is a free mobile and online service that enables farmers to connect with one another around the world to solve problems, share ideas and spread innovation. Approximately 500 million small-scale farmers provide over 70% of the world’s food. However, up to 90% have no access to the internet and are often isolated from basic agricultural information and new ideas. Wefarm enables farmers to share crucial livestock and crop information online and via SMS – without needing the internet and without having to leave their farms.

Sports highlights

Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata fired up for Premier League

The intensity of Premier League games leaves little time to relax, Chelsea Striker Alvaro Morata has said. Morata signed for the Blues from Real Madrid in the off-season and has made a promising start to his career at Stamford Bridge, scoring three goals and assisting in two others in his first four Premier League games. The 24-year-old has compared the English top flight to the Serie A and La Liga, claiming that there is less time to relax in England.

Football fan fined after offensive chant at away supporters during Leicester, Brighton game

A football fan from Leicester who shouted homophobic abuse at Brighton supporters last month has been fined after admitting indecent chanting. A police officer heard Jason Holmes, 44, from Leicester, chanting a homophobic term at away supporters at the Leicester’s match with Brighton at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, August 19. Holmes was subsequently arrested and the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of indecent chanting, contrary to section 3 of Football (Offences) Act 1991.

Celtic Midfielder Callum McGregor new contract to expire in 2021

Midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new four-year contract with Celtic. McGregor came through the club’s youth ranks and the 24-year-old’s new deal with the Scottish champions runs until summer 2021. McGregor, whose only time away from Celtic was on loan to Notts County in season 2013-14, has become an important part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad since the Northern Irishman became manager last summer.