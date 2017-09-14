Afternoon Sports highlights – September 14 2017

Football Association sends video to FIFA over Dele Alli’s middle finger gesture

The Football Association has sent a video to FIFA in a bid to prove that Dele Alli’s middle-finger gesture was aimed at England team-mate Kyle Walker and not an official or opponent. Television pictures showed the gesture during England’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia last week. World football’s governing body opened proceedings against Alli, who said it was a “joke with good friend”.

Maria Sharapova responds to critics and denies doping accusations

Tennis star Maria Sharapova, who was banned from the sport for 15 months for doping, has hit back at her critics, saying they don’t have the facts. The former world number one was suspended last year after she admitted taking the banned substance meldonium. She admitted making “a big mistake” by taking the drug, which she says she has been taking since 2006 for health issues. It became a banned substance on 1 January 2016.

Liverpool boss refuses to blame team’s poor defense on failure to sign Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the defensive frailties which cost his side three points against Sevilla cannot be solved merely in the transfer market. Liverpool – famously known as The Reds – opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, although a series of defensive errors. Liverpool were heavily linked with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk throughout the summer, although Klopp was eventually forced to abandon a move for the Netherlands international after the Saints accused the Reds of making an illegal approach for the player.