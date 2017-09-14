Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

US issues travel alert over October 17 Presidential election

The US State Department issued a travel alert on Wednesday, warning of possible violence related to the scheduled October 17 election. The new notice comes less than a week after the US had urged travellers to Kenya to take precautions against the threat of al-Shabaab terrorist attacks. The State Department says there is no indication that US citizens may be targeted, but it urges them to “exercise caution and remain abreast of the security situation throughout the electoral period.”

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki and Narok Senator Ole Kina to battle it out for Deputy Speaker job

Senators will today afternoon vote for a new Senate Deputy Speaker who will deputise former Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka who was overwhelmingly elected by the Senators during the first sitting that saw all the 67 Senators sworn in. Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and his Narok counterpart, Ledama Ole Kina will square it out in today’s election.

Jubilee MP petitions Judicial Service Commission for removal of CJ Maraga

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission for the removal of Chief Justice David Maraga. Wambugu has equated the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 win to a judicial coup and therefore wants his motives investigated. Jubilee Members of Parliament and President Kenyatta himself have been vocal in their criticism of the nullification.

Business highlights

OLX unveils new vehicle category to boost safety for car buyers

OLX has introduced a new car category – verified cars – to boost the safety of buyers looking for cars on their site. Cars in this category now have verified badges ascertaining that they have been verified by OLX. Under the new arrangement, OLX will have the buyer purchase cars on their site through vehicle experts directly attached to OLX. Buyers in this category will be required to wire money directly to OLX once satisfied with the car to ensure maximum safety when paying.

CBK in move to repeal of bank interest rate caps

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is making plans to push for a repeal of last year’s law capping interest rates because of the negative effect it has had on the economy. CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge has warned that commercial banks will have to be more disciplined in the pricing of loans so as not to overcharge borrowers. The Banking (Amendment) Act, 2016 came into effect on September 14 last year. The law caps loan charges at four percentage points above the Central Bank Rate(CBR), presently standing at 10 per cent, and requires lenders to pay interest of at least 70% of the CBR on term deposits.

Government urges banks, suppliers to give Uchumi and Nakumatt more time to repay them

The government has begged suppliers and banks to ease pressure on the struggling Uchumi and Nakumatt supermarkets, even as it works on a structure to revive the country’s retail sector. Speaking when he hosted a retail sector status meeting in his office yesterday, Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Aden Mohammed asked suppliers of the two supermarkets to exercise leniency even as the state works with debtors to repay them.

Sports highlights

Football Association sends video to FIFA over Dele Alli’s middle finger gesture

The Football Association has sent a video to FIFA in a bid to prove that Dele Alli’s middle-finger gesture was aimed at England team-mate Kyle Walker and not an official or opponent. Television pictures showed the gesture during England’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia last week. World football’s governing body opened proceedings against Alli, who said it was a “joke with good friend”.

Maria Sharapova responds to critics and denies doping accusations

Tennis star Maria Sharapova, who was banned from the sport for 15 months for doping, has hit back at her critics, saying they don’t have the facts. The former world number one was suspended last year after she admitted taking the banned substance meldonium. She admitted making “a big mistake” by taking the drug, which she says she has been taking since 2006 for health issues. It became a banned substance on 1 January 2016.

Liverpool boss refuses to blame team’s poor defense on failure to sign Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the defensive frailties which cost his side three points against Sevilla cannot be solved merely in the transfer market. Liverpool – famously known as The Reds – opened their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night, although a series of defensive errors. Liverpool were heavily linked with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk throughout the summer, although Klopp was eventually forced to abandon a move for the Netherlands international after the Saints accused the Reds of making an illegal approach for the player.