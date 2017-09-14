Afternoon business highlights – September 14 2017

Kenyan enterprises win global recognition for social and environmental impact

Two Kenyan enterprises have won global recognition for actively pursuing social and environmental impact in their businesses, alongside profit. Daproim Africa Limited, a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, and ECO2LIBRIUM, a clean energy firm, are listed in the ‘Best for the World 2017’ list by B Lab, a global organization that promotes use of business as a force for good in order to generate shared and sustainable prosperity. The two Kenyan firms are amongst 846 businesses across 52 industries from 48 countries that make up the list of 2017 Best for the World honorees.

Wefarm connects over 300,000 farmers in Kenya and Uganda



Wefarm , the world’s largest farmer-to-farmer digital network, today announced that it has reached over 300,000 farmers across East Africa, namely in Kenya and Uganda. There are over 180,000 farmers in Kenya using Wefarm at present. Wefarm is a free mobile and online service that enables farmers to connect with one another around the world to solve problems, share ideas and spread innovation. Approximately 500 million small-scale farmers provide over 70% of the world’s food. However, up to 90% have no access to the internet and are often isolated from basic agricultural information and new ideas. Wefarm enables farmers to share crucial livestock and crop information online and via SMS – without needing the internet and without having to leave their farms.

Government urges banks, suppliers to give Uchumi and Nakumatt more time to repay them

The government has begged suppliers and banks to ease pressure on the struggling Uchumi and Nakumatt supermarkets, even as it works on a structure to revive the country’s retail sector. Speaking when he hosted a retail sector status meeting in his office yesterday, Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Aden Mohammed asked suppliers of the two supermarkets to exercise leniency even as the state works with debtors to repay them.