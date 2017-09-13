Sports highlights – September 13 – 2017 – Man United makes spectacular return to Champions League

Man United makes spectacular return to Champions League with 3-nil victory over Basel
Manchester United made a winning return to the Champions League with a deserved home victory over Swiss side Basel. Marouane Fellaini, who came on for the injured Paul Pogba in the first half, rose highest to head United ahead from an Ashley Young cross with 10 minutes to go to the break. Romelu Lukaku strengthened their grip on the encounter by converting from among a group of players in the box from a Daley Blind cross following a short corner. Marcus Rashford fired in his side’s third from a Fellaini low cross seven minutes after coming on. The striker has now scored in his first appearance in the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup and for England.
Celtic suffer worst ever home European defeat
Celtic sustained their heaviest ever home European defeat as Neymar led the way for Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage opener. The world’s most expensive player coolly finished and then had a hand in PSG’s second, which was finished emphatically by Kylian Mbappe. Edinson Cavani converted a penalty for the visitors’ third before the break. Mikael Lustig’s own goal was followed by Cavani’s second of the night, a superb diving header.
Chelsea crush Qarabag 6 to nothing
Davide Zappacosta scored a spectacular goal and Michy Batshuayi netted twice as Chelsea equalled their biggest Champions League win with a thrashing of competition debutants Qarabag. The Blues – making their return to European competition having failed to qualify last season – rested several first-team players for the visit of the Azerbaijani champions, but still won with ease. Pedro opened the scoring with a 20-yard curler from Willian’s lay-off.
