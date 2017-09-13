Sports highlights – September 13 2017 – Kenyan Olympic champion signs Ksh14 million deal with Isuzu

Kenyan Olympic champion signs Ksh14 million deal with Isuzu

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has today been unveiled as the brand ambassador for motor vehicle manufacturing company Isuzu. Kipchoge has signed a one-year renewable deal worth close to Ksh14 million with the vehicle maker. In the deal, Kipchoge will earn Ksh7 milllion in cash and will be given an Isuzu D-max for training and personal use. On top of that, Isuzu have promised to reward Kipchoge with a D-Max Luxury double cab worth Ksh5.9 million if he breaks the World record over the next one year. Kipchoge is scheduled to race at the Berlin Marathon on September 24 where he is touted to make an attempt of lowering the record of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto on the same course in 2014.

UEFA charges Celtic after fan tries to kick PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after a fan ran on to the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The incident happened late in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League match at Celtic Park, shortly after the visitors’ third goal in a 5-0 win. PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section. The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October. Police Scotland reported seven arrests at the match, including a 21-year-old man charged with alleged pitch incursion and assault.

Man Utd Manager Mourinho accuses team of risking victory over Basel by playing like children

Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho accused his players of jeopardising Champions League victory over Basel by playing “Playstation football”. United marked their return to the competition with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but Mourinho was unimpressed with their play in the second half. Nonetheless, goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford gave United an ultimately comfortable victory.