Parliament to approve Ksh11.7 billion presidential repeat poll budget tommorow

MPs will tomorrow consider a supplementary budget of Ksh11.7 billion for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the October 17 repeat presidential election.
National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday revealed that the House will approve a mini-budget for the repeat polls after President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated the 12th Parliament yesterday.
The House is expected to move quickly to constitute the various committees in order to prepare for any eventuality that may arise in preparation for the vote.
IEBC has already submitted draft budget estimates ranging from Ksh8 billion to Ksh13 billion to the Treasury to facilitate the October 17 repeat polls.
The Commission has already written to the National Treasury requesting that the money be released quickly so they can prepare for the election due in 33 days.
“Parliament will on Thursday consider a supplementary budget of Ksh11.7 billion for IEBC to conduct theOctober 17 elections,” Duale said.
The electoral commission needs the money to conduct a fresh presidential election following the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the re-election of President Kenyatta on August 8.
“A draft budget has been submitted to the National Treasury for consideration. We expect expeditious allocation of funds to allow for implementation of the task ahead, especially those related to ICT,” IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati said.
You might also like
News highlights – August 29 2017 – IEBC explains how Uhuru beat Raila
‘How Uhuru beat Raila in August 8 polls’, IEBC explains The electoral commission told Supreme Court judges that the results it generated were a true reflection of Kenyan voters’ will
How to make a tire rim grill
Step 1: Cutting out For this project, you need two tires which you will then tear apart and remove the rubber exterior so that you remain with the metallic inner
More women serving robbery with violence jail terms than men, says report
A majority of Kenyans serving robbery with violence prison sentences are women, a new report states. The report by the National Council on Administrative Justice and other stakeholders released today
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!