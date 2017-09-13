Parliament to approve Ksh11.7 billion presidential repeat poll budget tommorow

MPs will tomorrow consider a supplementary budget of Ksh11.7 billion for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the October 17 repeat presidential election.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday revealed that the House will approve a mini-budget for the repeat polls after President Uhuru Kenyatta inaugurated the 12th Parliament yesterday.

The House is expected to move quickly to constitute the various committees in order to prepare for any eventuality that may arise in preparation for the vote.

IEBC has already submitted draft budget estimates ranging from Ksh8 billion to Ksh13 billion to the Treasury to facilitate the October 17 repeat polls.

The Commission has already written to the National Treasury requesting that the money be released quickly so they can prepare for the election due in 33 days.

“Parliament will on Thursday consider a supplementary budget of Ksh11.7 billion for IEBC to conduct theOctober 17 elections,” Duale said.

The electoral commission needs the money to conduct a fresh presidential election following the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the re-election of President Kenyatta on August 8.

“A draft budget has been submitted to the National Treasury for consideration. We expect expeditious allocation of funds to allow for implementation of the task ahead, especially those related to ICT,” IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati said.