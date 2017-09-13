Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

I will not campaign for Raila, says Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi says he is not going to campaign for Presidential candidate and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga. Kingi’s announcement follows a list of political bigwigs who have vowed to abandon Raila come October 17. Ironically, Kingi accused the Jubilee party of planning to interfere with the August 8 elections in Kilifi last month.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula secures leadership position in Parliament

Bungoma Senator and National Super Alliance (NASA) party co-principal Moses Wetang’ula will retain his position as the Minority Leader and he will be deputised by Siaya Senator James Orengo. Senate Whip position will be occupied by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr who will be deputised by Petronila Were, an ANC nominated senator.

Form 4 student arrested for bringing firearm to school

A Form Four student is in police custody in Homa Bay County after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm. The 17-year old student at Orero Secondary School was found with a pistol on Tuesday evening after his colleagues raised the alarm. Homa Bay OCPD Esau Ochorokodi told journalists that the student was brandishing the firearm to his colleagues before the school administration was alerted.

Business highlights

ShareCab launches innovative taxi app for Kenya

Kenyan company Virscom has today launched the country’s most affordable taxi App, ShareCABTM charging drivers zero per cent commission – meaning drivers earn more, but riders don’t pay more – and providing an additional cab sharing facility that saves riders up to 50% of fares, in an array of new money saving and security features. The launch comes at a time when taxi drivers have expressed increasing discontent by the very large commissions taken out of their fares by other taxi Apps. Drivers in Nairobi have also suffered in the last two years as taxi fares have fallen.

With ShareCABTM, drivers pay zero% in commission, and also earn more as riders share, gaining up to 38% on combining passengers on the same route, even as the passengers themselves travel for less. Instead of taking commissions, the App takes a flat rate membership fee of Ksh2,000 a month from drivers, who typically earn from Ksh40,000 and upwards, making for a fee equivalent to 5%, and often far lower.

Huawei moves to drive digital health access across East Africa via Telemedicine initiative

Ongoing national efforts to boost health services access through technological solutions have received the commendation of medical players in East Africa. Delegates attending the Regional East African Integrated Digital Health Roadmap Conference in Kampala, Uganda last week identified the opportunity for telemedicine, such as the telemedicine solution being piloted by Huawei Technologies in Kenya, as an important priority for the region amongst other digital health initiatives. The solution developed by Huawei Technologies in conjunction with Safaricom Limited, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Ministry of Health among other stakeholders is ready for testing in remote Lamu County and the Coastal region once the nurses return to work.

Samsung targets larger market share with release of new Galaxy J Series handset

Samsung Electronics East Africa has introduced the J7 Neo smartphone into the Kenyan market, offering consumers what the firm has dubbed an affordable avenue to experience the 4G LTE network internet speeds. The device will retail at Ksh21,999 and seeks to dominate the mid-tier smartphone category. Vice President and Managing Director of Samsung Electronics East Africa, Mr. Jung Hyun Park said, “We understand the dynamics of the emerging and developing markets, where we have to create a balance between the entry level, mid-level and flagship models.”

Sports highlights

UEFA charges Celtic after fan tries to kick PSG Striker Kylian Mbappe

Celtic have been charged by UEFA after a fan ran on to the pitch and appeared to aim a kick at Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. The incident happened late in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League match at Celtic Park, shortly after the visitors’ third goal in a 5-0 win. PSG also face a charge after seats were damaged in the away section. The cases will be dealt with by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October. Police Scotland reported seven arrests at the match, including a 21-year-old man charged with alleged pitch incursion and assault.

LA Lakers to retire Kobe Bryant’s number eight and 24 jerseys

The LA Lakers are to retire both of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant’s number eight and 24 jerseys. Bryant, 39, retired in April 2016 after a 20-year career with the Lakers, scoring 60 points in his final game. He finished as the Lakers’ all-time point scorer and third on the NBA’s all-time list with 33,643 points.

Man Utd Manager Mourinho accuses team of risking victory over Basel by playing like children

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho accused his players of jeopardising Champions League victory over Basel by playing “Playstation football”. United marked their return to the competition with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford, but Mourinho was unimpressed with their play in the second half. Nonetheless, goals from Marouane Fellaini, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford gave United an ultimately comfortable victory.