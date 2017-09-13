IEBC not capable of conducting a credible repeat presidential poll, says NASA Strategist David Ndii

National Super Alliance (NASA) Strategist David Ndii has claimed that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as currently constituted is compromised and cannot conduct a free, fair and credible election.
In an interview with Citizen TV’s Cheche Programme, Ndii said an election that meets constitutional standards may not be possible in the next 35 days or so.
He says the electoral commission must be reformed before the October 17, for the presidential repeat polls to proceed.
“After their retreat, IEBC has come back with complete amnesia,” Ndii continued.
“Institutions fail quite often. Just because they are constitutional doesn’t mean they cannot be dealt with if they fail,” he said.
According to him, IEBC as institution managed the August 8 election but subverted the process.
Yesterday, Nasa presidential Raila Odinga questioned why IEBC which had bungled elections now intends to conduct a fresh presidential poll without making any structural reforms.
“We wish to clearly state that there shall be no elections without reforms at the IEBC. We shall not partake in another shambolic exercise,” Raila said.
The opposition chief said that there will be no elections on October 17 unless their demands including the removal of key IEBC officials.
