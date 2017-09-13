Evening news headlines

News highlights

Workers union withdraws suit to protect IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba from suspension or sacking

The Kenya Independent Commissions Workers Union has withdrawn a suit with which it sought to protect IEBC Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba and other members of the secretariat from suspension or sacking. The Union has withdrawn the suit in response to a strongly worded letter of protest from Chiloba who through his lawyers demanded that they leave him out of the suit as he did not instruct them to take the action on his behalf.

Water Ministry to install sewage systems in 28 towns

The Ministry of Water will install sewerage systems around the country to improve sanitation, a concern that has been blamed for the recent cholera outbreaks, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has said. The CS has partnered with water boards from the various regions and signed a financing agreement for the Kenya towns sustainable water supply and sanitation programme with ADB.The programme will receive Sh45billion from the bank to increase sewerage services. An additional Ksh6.1billion into the project will be provided by the government. Some of the towns that will benefit from the project include Mandare, Marsabit, Limuru, Kiambu, Kikuyu, Gatundu, Kerugoya, Chuka, Chogoria, Meru, Machakos, Mwala and Pemba.

Raila says NASA will not boycott October 17 Presidential election

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has said his opposition party will not boycott the repeat presidential election. The party head has however insisted that they will participate only after the electoral body addresses a raft of demands they have made. Mr Odinga stated that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not able to conduct the October 17 poll as currently constituted.

Business highlights

Over Ksh18 million in prizes lined up for 2018 Kenya National Spelling Bee Championships

The Kenya National Spelling Bee has officially kicked off the registration of schools across the country for the 2018 National Spelling Bee Championships with the top 3 Spellers expected to walk away with prizes worth over Ksh 18 million. While addressing education stakeholders during the Launch of the 2018 Championships at the KICC, the Kenya National Spelling Bee patron Mr. Johnston Nzioka said that next year’s winners of the competition will walk away with a 52 seater school bus, while the 1st runners up will win a 33 seater bus and a 26 seater van for the 2nd runners up. Mr. Nzioka said that the program which is now two years old plays an important role in improving literacy development of the young learners.

South African firm pays Ksh17 billion for stake in Kenya’s Equity Bank

Arise Limited, a South African investment firm, has become the single largest shareholder of Equity Group after a 12% stake acquisition. Based on Equity Group Holdings Ksh147 billion market valuation, Aris – which is owned by Norfund, FMO and Rabobank – has paid about Ksh17.6 billion for the stake Equity Group’s Chief Executive James Mwangi has termed the transaction as, “the largest of its kind in Sub Saharan Africa.” future growth on the continent.

Kenya tops list of countries providing affordable financial services for third year running

Kenya has topped the list of countries advancing access to and usage of affordable financial services among underprivileged populations for the third year in a row, according to a report by the Brookings Financial and Digital Inclusion project. The research gives Kenya an average rating of 86% out of the four measurements including scoring 78 percent in the adoption of financial services, the highest in the 26 countries sampled. The top score, the report states, is primarily “due to the country’s considerable rates of mobile money adoption among low-income adults and women.” Unique mobile subscribership stands at 60 percent of Kenya’s 27 million adult population while financial account ownership among women is at a record 71%.

Sports highlights

Kenyan Olympic champion signs Ksh14 million deal with Isuzu

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has today been unveiled as the brand ambassador for motor vehicle manufacturing company Isuzu. Kipchoge has signed a one-year renewable deal worth close to Ksh14 million with the vehicle maker. In the deal, Kipchoge will earn Ksh7 milllion in cash and will be given an Isuzu D-max for training and personal use. On top of that, Isuzu have promised to reward Kipchoge with a D-Max Luxury double cab worth Ksh5.9 million if he breaks the World record over the next one year. Kipchoge is scheduled to race at the Berlin Marathon on September 24 where he is touted to make an attempt of lowering the record of 2:02:57 set by compatriot Dennis Kimetto on the same course in 2014.

Germany legend Matthaeus criticises Bayern midfielder Ribery for temper tantrum

Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus has criticised Bayern Munich’s French midfielder winger Franck Ribery for throwing his Bayern Munich shirt in temper after being substituted late in the Champions League win over Anderlecht. Having picked up an early booking for arguing with the referee in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over the Belgian side, Ribery was taken off with 12 minutes to go in Munich and hurled his shirt at the Bayern bench.

Tottenham Manager urges team to prepare for clash with Dortmund or risk early exit

Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his players to make a fast start to their Champions League campaign or risk another early exit. Pochettino’s side failed to make it past the group stage of Europe’s elite club competition last season. Tottenham’s downfall was triggered by poor results in their home games at Wembley, where they were beaten by Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen. The north London club are back at Wembley this season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped and they kick off their Champions League group fixtures against Borussia Dortmund at the national stadium on Wednesday.