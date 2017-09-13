CJ Maraga, Judges snub Uhuru as he opens Parliament

Jubilee MPs have raised eyebrows on the conspicuous absence of Supreme Court judges as President Uhuru Kenyatta addressed the first sitting of the 12th Parliament on Tuesday.

In an interview with X News, the lawmakers said the Judiciary and the National Super Alliance (NASA) may be in a conspiracy to hold the country at ransom.

“The Judges boycott it is an indication they have gone to bed with the opposition NASA, it further confirms our fears that even the supreme verdict was compromised,” Turkana South MP James Lomenen said.

“You can’t plan to skip a national address by the president,” he added.

At the Parliament building committee rooms 7 and 9 which were preserved as waiting rooms for the seven Supreme Court judges, were still empty by the time the President arrived to give his address to the new parliament.

Since the historical annulling of the presidential election, the seven Supreme Court judges have been on the receiving end, suffering blow by blow attacks from the President, his deputy and Jubilee brigade.

Buuri MP Rindikiri Mugambi said the boycott of Judiciary, opposition MPs and senators displayed a show of solidarity against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Who between NASA and Judiciary is pulling the other? I don’t know the marriage they have and who is writing the script between the two,” he said.

Mugambi said it was important for the independent arm of government to attend the sitting to show the country is united and stable.

“They should have come to show that the country is moving in the right direction,” he said.

However, Didsmus Wekesa, Kimilili MP, says the judges stay away from the sitting may have legitimate reason to skip the President address as they have been criticized overwhelmingly by politicians.

Wekesa said politicians should not raise any eyebrows before they find out their reasons for boycott the first sitting of the 12th Parliament.

“The Judiciary may have legitimate reason to skip the event, let’s not be quick to judge them before we find out what may have happened,”

“Remember, they have been bashed left, right and center after the nullification of the presidential elections,” he said.

Nevertheless, the President Kenyatta formally inaugurated the first session of the 12th Parliament insisting on his fidelity to the Constitution.

“The three arms of government must work together even as they respect each others independence. The three arms are expected to be free of any intimidation or control by either local or foreign interests,” he said.