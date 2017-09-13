Business highlights – September 13 2017 – Kenya tops list of countries providing affordable financial services for third year running

Kenya tops list of countries providing affordable financial services for third year running

Kenya has topped the list of countries advancing access to and usage of affordable financial services among underprivileged populations for the third year in a row, according to a report by the Brookings Financial and Digital Inclusion project. The research gives Kenya an average rating of 86% out of the four measurements including scoring 78 percent in the adoption of financial services, the highest in the 26 countries sampled. The top score, the report states, is primarily “due to the country’s considerable rates of mobile money adoption among low-income adults and women.” Unique mobile subscribership stands at 60 percent of Kenya’s 27 million adult population while financial account ownership among women is at a record 71%.

ShareCab launches innovative taxi app for Kenya

Kenyan company Virscom has today launched the country’s most affordable taxi App, ShareCABTM charging drivers zero per cent commission – meaning drivers earn more, but riders don’t pay more – and providing an additional cab sharing facility that saves riders up to 50% of fares, in an array of new money saving and security features. The launch comes at a time when taxi drivers have expressed increasing discontent by the very large commissions taken out of their fares by other taxi Apps. Drivers in Nairobi have also suffered in the last two years as taxi fares have fallen.

With ShareCABTM, drivers pay zero% in commission, and also earn more as riders share, gaining up to 38% on combining passengers on the same route, even as the passengers themselves travel for less. Instead of taking commissions, the App takes a flat rate membership fee of Ksh2,000 a month from drivers, who typically earn from Ksh40,000 and upwards, making for a fee equivalent to 5%, and often far lower.

Huawei moves to drive digital health access across East Africa via Telemedicine initiative

Ongoing national efforts to boost health services access through technological solutions have received the commendation of medical players in East Africa. Delegates attending the Regional East African Integrated Digital Health Roadmap Conference in Kampala, Uganda last week identified the opportunity for telemedicine, such as the telemedicine solution being piloted by Huawei Technologies in Kenya, as an important priority for the region amongst other digital health initiatives. The solution developed by Huawei Technologies in conjunction with Safaricom Limited, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Ministry of Health among other stakeholders is ready for testing in remote Lamu County and the Coastal region once the nurses return to work.