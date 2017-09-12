Sports highlights – September 12 2017 – West Ham beat Huddersfield to get first three points of season

West Ham beat Huddersfield to get first three points of season

Pedro Obiang’s heavily deflected goal was the moment of luck West Ham needed to set them on the way to their first points of the Premier League season as Huddersfield suffered their first defeat. The Hammers, whose manager Slaven Bilic was under pressure after three successive league defeats, were below par – although the visitors offered little threat. Javier Hernandez hit the bar in the first half, in one of West Ham’s few clear-cut chances. The breakthrough came in the 72nd minute when Obiang’s 25-yard strike hit Mathias Jorgensen’s back and looped over keeper Jonas Lossl.

Northern Ireland’s football team Manager arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

Northern Ireland’s football team manager, Michael O’Neill, has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was detained by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday. Scotland Police said they arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in connection with driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court on 10 October. The court date is two days after Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier match against Norway.

Security tight as foreign cricketers return to Pakistan

Pakistan is hosting its first big international cricketing event on home soil for eight years. Security is tight for the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and a World XI in Lahore, beginning on Tuesday. International teams stopped visiting Pakistan after a March 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan team in which seven of its players were injured. In 2015, a tour by the Zimbabwean team was marred by a bomb attack near the Lahore stadium. Cricket is hugely popular in Pakistan, and cricketing authorities have been keenly working to revive the game at home.