News, Business and Sports headlines – September 12 2017 – Security beefed up ahead of official opening of 12th Parliament

News highlights

Security beefed up ahead of official opening of 12th Parliament

Police have beefed up security in and out of Parliament premises ahead of the official opening of the 12th Parliament. Dozens of police officers have been also been deployed on adjacent building and streets. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to preside over the opening of the first sitting of new parliament. A section of the National Super Alliance (NASA) Senators and Mps had yesterday threatened to keep off Mr Kenyatta’s address, questioning his mandate in the face of the repeat presidential election on October 17.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko helps EACC crack down on corrupt chief

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has aided the families of Mohan Singh Dhanjal and Satwant Singh Dhanjal regarding two of their family properties that they have occupied since 1974. Sonko said they had reported the matter to the area chief who had proven to be uncooperative. The chief had ordered them to deposit with him the original Title Deed by 10:00 am yesterday, allegedly over a debt against the title of Ksh350,000. The Governor advised them to report the matter to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC). The EACC officers arrested the chief, who is currently being held at Kilimani Police Station awaiting to be presented in court.

Environment Management Authority begins countrywide clean up exercise

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will be monitoring and conducting a baseline clean-up along the country’s highways in collaboration with the National Youth Service. The authority says the campaign aims at bringing sanity in the transport sector, which is the main contributor to environmental pollution. Speaking to journalists in Nakuru Town, NEMA Director General Geoffrey Wahungu said the Authority is collaborating with various ministries to begin their cleanup exercise with the highways since tthere is a gap in jurisdiction between counties.

Business highlights

China donates state of the art weather equipment to Kenya as country moves to grapple with climate change

The Kenya Meteorological Department has received a major boost from the Chinese Government with a donation of state-of-the-art weather equipment worth million of shillings. Speaking during the handing over ceremony of the equipment on Monday, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Kenya Liu Xianfa said the donation is part of a larger plan that will see Kenya attain its Vision 2030 in matters climate. Liu stated that the modern system will help improve Kenya’s ability to implement the global framework of climate services in the country. Liu was speaking during a ceremony at the University of Nairobi, Kabete Campus.

Nairobi Chamber Chorus in move to clinch deal with Emirates Airlines

The Nairobi Chamber Chorus (NCC) – touted as Kenya’s music ambassadors – is working on a deal to have some of their songs played on flight of Emirates Airlines. Currently on a tour of the Nordic country of Denmark, the choir sang one of its favourite pieces Musa on flight from Nairobi to Dubai. The entertainment menu on Emirates flights known as ICE hardly has any Kenyan song in the repertoire and should NCC clinch this deal, it would be another first for a choir that sang for the Queen of England on her Golden Jubilee two years ago.

Political jitters to blame for poor uptake of government’s M-Akiba bond

Market analysts are blaming political uncertainty in the country for the failure of the M-Akiba interest bond that missed its target by 75 per cent. The bond that closed on Monday netted a total of Ksh247 million below the Ksh1 billion target. Genghis Capital Research Analyst Gerald Muriuki says the low uptake is also attributable to inadequate awareness among Kenyans on the offer. The Treasury extended the second phase of the M-Akiba bond sale to September 11 as the sale failed to take off.

Sports highlights

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Evariste Mutuyimana dead at 26

Rwanda national team keeper and former Sofapaka goalkeeper, Evariste Mutuyimanahas passed on. The 26-year old died of a heart attack this morning at his home, the team said in a statement. Mutuyimana had a two-year stint with Sofapaka as the club’s custodian before heading to Rwandan side, Rayon Ports in June last year where he was keeper number two.

Liverpool to appeal against Winger Sadio Mane’s three match ban

English football team, Liverpool will appeal against the length of Sadio Mane’s three-match ban after he was sent off during Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City. Mane, 25, was dismissed in the 37th minute after catching City goalkeeper Ederson in the face with a high foot. The Senegal forward is due to miss Premier League matches against Burnley and Leicester, as well as a trip to the latter in the EFL Cup. His ban could be reduced by one or two matches if the appeal is successful.

African refugee team to compete in Indoor Athletics track events

The refugee team of five athletes taking part in Ashgabat 2017 has been named and will compete in the Indoor Athletics track events. The delegation’s Chef de Mission is Kenya’s legendary marathon runner Tegla Loroupe, who will be joined by two more officials and a coach. The five athletes – Paulo Amotun Lokoro (entered in 1500m), Wiyual Puok Deng (400m), Gai Yang Tap (800m), Ukuk Uthoo Bul (3000m), and Yiech Pur Biel (800m) – were selected for Ashgabat 2017 after trials organised by the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation in Nairobi.