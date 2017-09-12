Newpsaper summaries – September 12 2017 – Raila joins Catholic Church in opposing tetanus vaccine

Daily Nation

Security agents destroy three Shabaab camps in Boni Forest

Officers conducting the ongoing multi-agency security Operation Linda Boni in Lamu have discovered and destroyed three key Al-Shabaab hideouts at Lango la Simba in Witu Division of Lamu West. Speaking during a security meeting at Mahrus Hotel in Lamu Island on Sunday, Linda Boni Operation Director Joseph Kanyiri said the hideouts were discovered and destroyed through efforts by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers and National Police Service officers manning the area. He said the hideouts were being used by the militants to launch attacks in the area especially on vehicles plying the Lamu-Gamba-Garsen road.

Raila joins Catholic Church in opposing tetanus vaccine

The opposition on Monday re-ignited an unresolved controversial topic when its presidential candidate Raila Odinga claimed that the government administered tetanus vaccine secretly laced with a hormone said to cause infertility in women. Mr Odinga claimed that the government deliberately sterilised thousands of women and girls in the guise of tetanus vaccination. He further claimed that four credible institutions had conducted independent tests on the vaccine, which showed that it had compounds with high amount of anti-pregnancy hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) that would render the women and girls sterile.

7m Kenyans have attempted suicide: study

About seven million Kenyans have attempted suicide at least once, a study by the Ministry of Health has shown. Head of Mental Health Promotion at the ministry Catherine Syengo said the study, which was carried out in western Kenya, showed that 16 per cent of the country’s population or 7.2 million people had attempted to kill themselves. The World Health Organization says an estimated 800,000 people kill themselves worldwide yearly, meaning a suicide takes place every 40 seconds. Another 25 times more, or 12 million, attempt suicide.

Uhuru: We will kick out Raila even if he wins

President Uhuru Kenyatta sparked angry exchanges on Monday with the Opposition with a warning that Raila Odinga would be impeached by Jubilee MPs should he be elected president. The President said his Jubilee Party has unfettered control of both the National Assembly and the Senate and would make it impossible for Raila to govern the country in the event the National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate beats him in the October 17 poll ordered by the Supreme Court.

NASA responds to Uhuru’s statement on Raila’s impeachment if elected president

On Friday, I September 2017, the Supreme Court declared the August presidential elections as null and void. The Court then ordered the IEBC to conduct another election within 60 days President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday 11 September 2017 said that they would impeach Raila Odinga if he is elected president in the coming October repeat election. NASA’s Moses Wetangula has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta and told him that it would not be that easy. “It clearly shows how ill-informed the president is about the provisions of our constitution article 145. Jubilee has currently constituted neither has a super majority in the national assembly nor in the senate, and you cannot successfully impeach the president until and unless you garner the super majority that is two thirds of each house,” said NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula.

City pastor in court for obtaining Sh600,000 claiming to be selling Kenya Airways plane engines

A Nairobi-based pastor accused of obtaining money by pretence was yesterday charged in a Nakuru court. Zachary Njoroge, a pastor with Jehovah Jireh church in Nairobi’s Kahawa West estate, is accused of received Sh600,000 from lawyer Jane Ndung’u, pretending he could sell her two second-hand airplane engines from Kenya Airways. Mr Njoroge allegedly committed the offence on diverse dates between February 22 and April. Ms Ndung’u, in a brief, said the man whom she had met at a church function pretended to be a senior person working with Kenya Airways. She claimed she deposited the money in Njoroge’s account.

Nyanza MPs want ‘toothless’ Kaparo, NCIC sent packing

Two MPs have called for the resignation of NCIC chair Francis ole Kaparo for failing to curb hate speech. They accused him of being impartial in the fight against incitement after the arrest of former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama. Muthama was arrested on Monday for allegedly making inflammatory remarks in Narok at the weekend. “The NCIC is toothless and we hope they will handle the matter of [Gatundu MP Moses] Kuria once and for all. And we demand the release of Muthama,” Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda said on Monday. He defended Muthama saying the remarks he made do not amount to hate speech. The MP said the arrest was an attempt by the commission to cover up their failure to arrest Kuria who “has been spewing hate”.

‘Mumbi community’ will back Ruto in 2022, Nakuru Knut official says

A Knut official has said teachers will back President Uhuru Kenyatta int he October 17 repeat election. Nakuru branch executive secretary Mungai Muhia also said the “Mumbi community” is behind DP William Ruto as he vies in 2022. “All Kenyans should stop worrying and know that we the Mumbi community have agreed to solidly vote for Ruto to succeed Uhuru,” he said on Monday. He was speaking at the requiem mass of the late sports administrator Kimutai Ngetich in Keringet Africa Gospel Church. The union boss said he hopes to be Ruto’s chief campaigner, adding that the overwhelming number of votes given to woman rep Liza Chelule is proof of support for Ruto. He also eulogised Ngetich, who died in a road accident, as a selfless leader.

Lift shoot-to-kill order or we’ll vote NASA, Pokots tell Jubilee

Pokot residents have said they will vote for the Opposition is the government does not lift a shoot-to-kill order against bandits. Governor John Lonyangapuo said the order has led to bloodshed and loss of property among the peaceful Pokot community. “If you fail to lift the order then we are ready to vote for Raila Odinga come October 17,” he said during a peace meeting at the weekend. The meeting was held amid a KDF-led operation to flush out armed raiders. “It is high time the government cease the fire and engage in peace talks with waring Pokot, Tugen and Marakwet communities,” the West Pokot county boss said. He asked residents to stop engaging in cattle rustling so the government is able to end the operation.

Githae, Makau differ on poll at US summit

Nairobi’s envoy to Washington and a prominent US-based Kenyan legal scholar offered starkly different assessments of the presidential election at a conference in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. “I can categorically say here looking you straight in the eye that the Supreme Court robbed Uhuru Kenyatta of his win and stole the election from the Kenyan people,” declared Ambassador Robinson Njeru Githae. Makau Mutua, a former US law school dean and an outspoken detractor of President Kenyatta, took the opposite view, suggesting that the election had been stolen from challenger Raila Odinga. “It was not just the presidential election that was invalid,” Prof Mutua said. “It was the entire election. The whole thing was rotten.”

Registrar dissolves 23 investment firms started by counties

The government has dissolved 23 investment companies started by previous county governments. The Registrar of Companies issued orders dissolving the firms, which were formed amid much fanfare by country administrations and tasked with attracting billions in investment, in a gazette notice last Friday. The dissolution will also prompt an audit of all the affected companies, with their individual accounts frozen pending further directions from the government. The notice said the affected companies are in Bomet, Bungoma, Embu, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kisii, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Lamu, Migori, Laikipia, Siaya, Samburu, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Trans Nzoia and Wajir counties.

Youth unemployment threatens Kenya’s role as regional powerhouse

Youth unemployment in Kenya has risen to 22.2 per cent, significantly higher than in neighbouring Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia. The latest United Nations Human Development report reveals that as at the end of last year, youth unemployment in Tanzania stood at 5.2 per cent and 4.0 per cent in Uganda In Rwanda and Burundi, the unemployment rate was at 3.3 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively. For Kenya, the figure is slightly higher than that recently disclosed by the US-based Population Reference Bureau (PRB), which put joblessness among those aged between 15 and 24 years at 20.3 per cent. The UN report indicates that Kenya’s rate of unemployment is now equal to those in neighbouring Ethiopia and Rwanda combined.