MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama arrested over hate speech as remarks go viral on social media

MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama arrested over hate speech as remarks go viral on social media
September 11, 2017 147 Views

Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested over alleged hate speech. Kuria was interrogated on Monday afternoon at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

In a live Facebook stream , Kuria verbally attacked opposition leader, Raila Odinga and his family, saying that the National Supper Alliance (NASA) boss had irked the Jubilee administration.

Kuria had earlier expressed displeasure in the fact that close to 100,000 people in Kiambu – a Jubilee stronghold – voted for Raila.

He told supporters to help him hunt down these voters, who he described as traitors.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has also been arrested on similar charges, having  made inciteful remarks on Sunday in Kitengela during a rally held by the NASA party.

Previous Business highlights- September 11 2017 - One out of five young Kenyans is unemployed, says new report
Next Bukusu elders pledge support for Uhuru ahead of October 17 election
Tags (Machakos)ElectionsGatundu SouthJohnstone MuthamaJubileeMoses KuriaNASARaila Odinga
Category LatestMainNewsPolitics

You might also like

News 0 Comments

Newspapers summaries

Daily Nation The mess in Rio: More than 250 joyriders have travelled for the Rio Olympics, hogging the resources meant for athletes, their coaches and managers. Some coaches were not

Afternoon news headlines – February 3 2017
News 0 Comments

Afternoon news headlines – February 3 2017

Atwoli to mediate as doctors pardon is extended again The Court has yet against extended the suspension of the one-month jail term for doctors union officials by seven days even

Latest 0 Comments

Renewed protests as Ethiopia mourns festival victims

Protesters demonstrate in Ethiopia to condem what they say is government marginalisation of the Oromia people. A festival by the Oromia turned tragic on Sunday following a stampede that caused the

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply