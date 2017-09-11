MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama arrested over hate speech as remarks go viral on social media

Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested over alleged hate speech. Kuria was interrogated on Monday afternoon at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road, Nairobi.

In a live Facebook stream , Kuria verbally attacked opposition leader, Raila Odinga and his family, saying that the National Supper Alliance (NASA) boss had irked the Jubilee administration.

Kuria had earlier expressed displeasure in the fact that close to 100,000 people in Kiambu – a Jubilee stronghold – voted for Raila.

He told supporters to help him hunt down these voters, who he described as traitors.

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has also been arrested on similar charges, having made inciteful remarks on Sunday in Kitengela during a rally held by the NASA party.