Bundesliga legend Lothar Matthäus expected in the country next week

September 11, 2017 94 Views

Kenyan Coach Rashidi Shedu has lauded the impending arrival of Germany’s most capped player Lothar Matthäus who is expected in the country next week.

The former Kenya Commercial Bank KCB head coach says the Bundesliga legend is respected globally therefore he will help guide many upcoming talents in the country.

A younger Matthaus holds the 1990 World Cup trophy.

The 56-year-old former Germany International’s visit to the country on the the 19th and 20th September is part of the “Bundesliga Legends Tour”, jointly organised by payTv channel  StarTimes and the Germany top flight league, the Bundesliga.

“We are all looking forward to having the legend in the country, his contribution to the sport is immense, he will not only be motivating upcoming talents but also sharing tips with fellow coaches,” Shedu explained.

Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA), Riruta Youth Sports Association (RYSA) and Star Soccer Academy are the three football academies that have been earmarked to benefit from the clinics that will be conducted by the former Bayern Munich player.

The Pay TV channel’s  Director of Brand Marketing and PR Mr. Japheth Akhulia  has also confirmed the legend will meet former world javelin champion and Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego in a move seen to further  inculcate professional talent management at the international level .

Category Sports

