There is no power vacuum, Wiper MPs says after Secretary General Hassan Omar’s exit

Wiper party MPs have allayed fears of any power vacuum in the awake of the resignation of its two key party officials.

The exit of party Secretary General Hassan Omar yesterday has thrown the Kalonzo Musyoka led party into political turmoil, coming only a few months after the exit of its Chairman, former Kitui Senator David Musila.

But a group of MPs led by the party organizing Secretary and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, have expressed confidence saying the party is steadfast and there should be no cause for alarm.

“To the members of the party we wish to state that there is no vacuum in the office of the Secretary General since there are two deputies that serve that office. ,” Mbui told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“The party structures are intact and work is going on as usual so there is no cause for alarm,” he added.

The two deputies, who will fill Mr Omar’s position are former Wiper nominated Senator Judith Sijeny and ex- East Africa Legislative Assembly member Peter Mathuki.

Present at the press conference were Kitui Senator Enock Wambua and MPs Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), Patrick Makau (Mavoko), Musili Mawathe (Embakasi South),

Omar, a former Senator of Mombasa, resigned on Tuesday from his position saying he was to further his studies and reorganize his political career after his loss to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

“My endeavor towards scholarship, personal development and repositioning the discourse for social justice and accountability in Mombasa and the coast region through non-state actors makes my position as Secretary General untenable,” Omar stated in a letter to his party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

However, Majority leader and Garissa Town MP, Aden Duale – speaking in Parliament – revealed that Hassan Omar will be joining the Jubilee Party when the party will hold its city campaign at Uhuru Park tomorrow.

In a rejoinder, Mr Mathuki, who is one of the deputies likely to fill to Omar’s exit, said the move will not weaken the party.

“Although we regret his departure, no much impact will be realized,” he said.

“We would like to wish him the best in the new horizons he will be scaling and thank him most sincerely for the service to the wiper movement,”

Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu said despite Omar’s exit, the party has put in place strategies and re-positioned itself to win in the repeat presidential election slated for October 17.

“As representatives of the voters, in our Ukambani region we would like to state here that our voters are determined, now more than ever before, to vote for Nasa to the last man. Our votes will not do this due any tribal bias,” Kimilu stated.

The lawmakers also took a swipe at election losers who recently announced their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta calling them: “people who have been rejected by the voters to purport to speak on their behalf.”

“Anyone masquerading as a spokesperson while they are not elected should be ashamed of themselves,” Kathiani MP Robert Mbui said in relation to Senator David Musila.