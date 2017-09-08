Sports highlights September 8 2017 – Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after Dele Alli’s middle finger gesture at Wembley

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after Dele Alli’s middle finger gesture at Wembley

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli after he gestured with his middle finger during England’s match against Slovakia on Monday. Television pictures showed Alli’s gesture during the 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory at Wembley. The 21-year-old said it was a “joke with good friend” Kyle Walker. It is thought the case will not be dealt with until late September at the earliest. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who also described the gesture as a joke, said Alli was unlucky to be caught on camera and that his general behaviour is fantastic.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho to miss Manchester City match

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool’s squad to face Manchester City on Saturday. Coutinho, 25, has returned to the club after making two substitute appearances for Brazil in World Cup qualifiers. He has missed the start of the Reds’ campaign with a back injury amid interest from Barcelona. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use the time for extra training. He agreed.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Financial Fair Play rules are not respected and must be questioned

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger questions whether Uefa’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules should be scrapped, and says clubs are “not respecting” them. European football’s governing body introduced FFP ‘break-even’ rules in 2013, requiring clubs to balance their spending with their revenue. Paris St-Germain are being investigated after their £200m signing of Brazil forward Neymar this summer. “It looks like we have created rules that cannot be respected,” Wenger said. PSG and Manchester City were accused of ‘financial doping’ by La Liga president Javier Tebas, who added the French side were “laughing at the system” with their summer buys. But Wenger said financial regulations on clubs could be loosened around Europe.