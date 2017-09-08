Sports headlines-September 8 2017 Premier league to switch to shorter transfer window

Premier league to switch to shorter transfer window

Premier League clubs have voted to close next summer’s transfer window before the 2018-19 season starts. Managers have complained that signing players once the season is under way causes disruption to their squads and preparations.

From next season, the window will close at 17:00 BST on the Thursday before the Premier League campaign begins.

READ ALSO: Weekend ahead: A new season starts in Germany, two top 6 clashes in the Premier League

The vote was not unanimous and clubs will still be able to sell players until the end of the normal window.

Ronald Koeman ‘very disappointed’ with Rooney drink-driving charge

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is “very disappointed” by Wayne Rooney’s drink-driving charge and says the player will be “dealt with internally”.

Rooney was arrested shortly after 02:00 BST on Friday after Cheshire Police stopped a black VW Beetle in Wilmslow. The ex-England captain was released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court later this month.

READ ALSO: Everton should pick striker Wayne Rooney despite drunk driving charge, says former England striker Ian Wright

The 31-year-old, who retired from the national team earlier in August, is England’s all-time record goalscorer.

His court hearing is set for 18 September – the day after Everton travel to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Nick Mwendwa affirms Kenya will be ready to host CHAN

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has admitted that Kenya is behind schedule in readiness for 2018 Africa Nations Champions.

In an interview with a local TV station, Mwendwa admitted that not all system are in place, but he remained positive that the work will be completed in time before January kick off.

“We are not ready yet but the construction work is going on with contractors having moved into Kasarani and Nyayo stadia.”

READ ALSO: Former FKF President Sues Nick Mwendwa and Robert Muthomi over KPL

Mwendwa added that the process is being derailed by the ongoing political situation in the country and the government red tape.

“Caf may think that we are not moving fast as we should, but there is government process to be followed. We will be ready.”