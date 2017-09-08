Nairobi clean up exercise will continue until all markets are free of pollution, says Sonko

The cleaning operation in Nairobi has now been intensified after more than 40 garbage trucks were dispatched, Governor Mike Sonko has confirmed.
He said that the clean-up exercise, which is being carried out by the Ministry of Environment, began at 4:00 am yesterday and will continue until all of the County’s markets are clean.
Late last month, Sonko pledged to provide eco-friendly bags made from corn and cassava starch to households for waste disposal as the ban on plastic bags entered its second day Tuesday.
Sonko said in a statement that the Nairobi County Government will further support the establishment of new factories and conversion of existing ones to manufacture the eco-friendly bags.
"…My administration has embarked on elaborate discussions with producers of eco-friendly bags that are 100 per cent biodegradable, alongside key sector players including the Ministry of Environment and the National Environment Management Authority."
The Governor explained that this will not only provide thousands of jobs for our youth, but also give an alternative to traders and residents in compliance with the law.
