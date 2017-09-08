Business highlights – September 8 2017 – Telcos urged to improve on customer service as new innovations shake up communications sector

Telcos urged to improve on customer service as new innovations shake up communications sector

After nearly two decades of uninhibited growth and profitability, African telecoms operators (telcos) are facing the converging forces of digital disruption. Some of the factors contributing to this are: easily accessible broadband internet, popular over the top (OTT) services such as WhatsApp, and changing consumer needs. According to Ovum, telco operators will lose out on USD$386 billion (Ksh39.7 trillion) between 2012 and 2018 purely because of over-the-top VoIP services cannibalizing voice revenues. According to a global EY telecoms industry study, 82% of telcos consider customer experience (CX) management as a top three (3) priority for the industry. The increasing demand for personalisation has given rise to the development of unique experiences delivered to match individual customers’ interests. As customers interact with telcos through their channel of choice – whether email, voice call, social media, or another channel – operators will need to take a non-linear approach to customer engagement.

Africa50 to announce new strategy, investments, and members at shareholder meeting in Dakar

Africa50, the pan-African infrastructure investment platform, will hold its third Shareholders Meeting in Dakar on Tuesday, September 12, at 11:00 a.m. at the King Fahd Hotel. Hosting the first such meeting in West Africa, his Excellency Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, will welcome the delegates. His Excellency Bruno Tshibala, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, will also attend. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Africa50, will give a feature address, and Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé will provide updates on Africa50’s most recent investments and its growing investment pipeline, as well as announcing two new country shareholders. Africa50’s 23 shareholder governments will be represented by finance ministers, senior officials, and ambassadors. Distinguished members of the business community and the Senegalese government will also attend.

Diamond Property Merchants scoops 2016 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies award

Diamond Property Merchants Ltd has won the 2016 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies in Kenya award. The SME Resource Centre – an organisation that is actively involved in entrepreneurship development and promotion for SMES – said in a statement that its shareholders want to help as many SMEs as possible get on this list. “We partner with entrepreneurs so that we can help them become the best in their respective industry. We do this through coaching/training, mentoring, connecting entrepreneurs to investors and potential partners, helping in marketing/looking for markets or buying from them, sourcing for equipment and machinery for them etc,” the Centre said in a statement.