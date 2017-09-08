Business highlights-September 8 2017 Kenya Power upgrade to affect online payments

Kenya Power upgrade to affect online payments

Commercial services including online payments at Kenya Power will be disrupted from Thursday at 11pm to Monday at 4pm as the firm upgrades its Customer Management System.

The firm is urging customers to make payments through their banking halls or EasyPay partners during this period. Pre-paid vending will however not be affected.

The new system aims at improving customer convenience by offering additional bill payment channels through the upgraded system such as the use of debit and credit cards.

Police probe reveals Sh4m lost at City Hall daily

A team appointed to investigate claims of fraud at City Hall says reports show that up to Sh4 million is lost daily. The team of detectives from the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was at various departments at City Hall yesterday perusing documents.

The officers talked to a number of workers, especially in the cash office, to understand channels used in collecting revenue.

They had last week visited the offices of Jambo Pay, the company charged with collecting revenue for the county, to understand the flow of money.

Afreximbank woos super-rich Kenyans with Sh31bn shareholding offer

African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Thursday wooed fund managers and high-net worth individuals in Nairobi to buy into its depository receipts (DRs) through which it is seeking to raise up to Sh30.97 billion by September 22.

The Cairo-headquartered trade financier is targeting between $100 million (Sh10.32 billion) and $300 million (Sh30.97 billion) in the ongoing sale which opened on July 25. This is part of Afreximbank’s plan to increase its capitalization by $1 billion in five years to meet growing demand for funds in Africa.

Through the issue of the DRs, the lender is opening up its shareholding to the public who will own class D shares. Depository receipts are instruments through which companies raise equity capital in other jurisdictions without physical listing the shares on an exchange in that jusrisdiction.