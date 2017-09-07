Uhuru takes campaign to Kericho and Nakuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow take his campaign to Kericho and Nakuru Counties where he will address residents at Kapkatet and Naivasha respectively, State House Spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu has said.

The President will wrap up the first round of his campaign blitz on Saturday, September 9, with a meet-the-people tour of Nairobi County.

“He will emphasize the message of peace and the need for residents to turn out in large numbers to express their supreme will on October 17,” Esipisu added.

The recent Supreme Court ruling calling for a Presidential re-election has pitted Kenyatta against long-time rival and National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga for the umpteenth time.

The two are expected to woo voters across the country ahead of the October 17 race.