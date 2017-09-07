Sports highlights – September 7 2017 – Everton should pick striker Wayne Rooney despite drunk driving charge, says former England striker Ian Wright

Manchester City owners consider legal action over ‘financial doping’ comments

Manchester City’s owners say they are considering legal action after La Liga president Javier Tebas accused them of “financial doping”. Tebas said City and Paris St-Germain had spent money from outside football and action should be taken to stop it. He also said Girona, the club in which City’s owners bought a 44.3% stake last month, had tried to “cook the books” after taking players on loan from City. “Mr Tebas’ statements are ill-informed and in parts pure fiction,” City said. The City Football Group (CFG) added: “As you would expect, Manchester City Football Club and the City Football Group are seeking appropriate legal counsel and will act accordingly on that advice.”

Everton should pick striker Wayne Rooney despite drink-drive charge, says former England striker Ian Wright

Wayne Rooney’s arrest for drink-driving should not affect his place in Everton’s starting line-up, says former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright. Rooney, 31, has a court hearing on 18 September after being released on bail over the incident on 1 September. Since rejoining his boyhood club this summer, Rooney has scored twice in three Premier League appearances. Rooney was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit by Cheshire Police after being stopped in the early hours of the morning in Wilmslow.

Madison Keys beats Kaia Kanepi to reach US Open 2017 semi-finals

Madison Keys outplayed Kaia Kanepi to complete an all-American line-up in the US Open women’s semi-finals. The 15th seed won 6-3 6-3 to join Coco Vandeweghe, Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens in the last four. It is the first time since 1981 that four American women have made the semi-finals in New York, and the first time anywhere since Wimbledon 1985. Vandeweghe, seeded 20th, earlier beat Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7-4) 6-3. Williams, 37, is the only one of the four Americans to have reached a Grand Slam final, the first of which came at Flushing Meadows 20 years ago.