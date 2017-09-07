Sports headlines-September 7 2017 Sanchez will be back to best, Wenger says

Sanchez will be back to best, Wenger says

Alexis Sanchez will have no problems reproducing his best form for Arsenal after an “uncomfortable” transfer window, says manager Arsene Wenger. Chile forward Sanchez, 28, came close to joining Manchester City on deadline day, but Wenger has “no doubt about Alexis’ mind and mentality”.

Arsenal agreed a £60m deal with City but it depended on them signing Thomas Lemar, who decided to stay with Monaco.

“He will be back very quickly to his best,” said the Frenchman.

Kenya Airways becomes official Sports Ministry carrier

The Ministry of Sports and Kenya Airways have entered a one-year renewable partnership that will see the national carrier become the official airline for all Kenyan teams travelling outside the country.

The partnership was signed on Thursday morning at the ministry headquarters and Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia says in the long run, the partnership will help the ministry and sports federations save on costs as well as boost better travel planning.

“Kenya for a long time has had all these federations going out and we have not had an opportunity to have an official carrier. It is a great milestone for us and the members of the federations are excited. We will no longer wait till the last minute to make ticket bookings because we will have the entire schedule with Kenya Airways,” Kaberia said.

The Harambee Starlets Under-20 team will be the first beneficiaries of the partnership as they will be flying out to Addis Ababa on September 15 for a World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

South Africa v Senegal qualifier to be replayed

Fifa has ordered the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal, played in November 2016, to be replayed after the referee was banned for life.

Fifa said in March that Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey had been banned for life after they found him guilty of unlawfully influencing a match result following South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in African Group D.

Fifa did not give further details but African soccer’s governing body (CAF) said at the time that Lamptey had wrongly awarded a penalty to the South Africans and suspended him for three months.

The life ban for Lamptey was recently upheld by the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).