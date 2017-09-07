Religious leaders back Uhuru’s commitment to hold re-election on IEBC-set date

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has met with religious leaders to bring them up to speed on the electoral process and the October 17 repeat Presidential election.

Uhuru stated yesterday that the leaders shared his party’s concern that elections must be held on the date set by the IEBC to allow primary and secondary school exams to take place on time, and not to interfere with the academic cycle in the coming year.

His sentiments come as a nod to opposition party National Super Alliance’s (NASA’s) calls to possibly delay the election date.

Earlier this week, NASA principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula accused IEBC of taking instructions from acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i to fix the election date despite earlier assurances they would be consulted on the way forward.

The party leaders were addressing the press at Wilson Airport in Nairobi en route to Kisii and Nyamira for campaign rallies.